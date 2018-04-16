2017-18 ALL-USA Montana Boys Basketball Team

USA TODAY High School Sports is proud to announce the American Family Insurance ALL-USA Montana Boys Basketball Team. Players were selected based on their athletic achievements from the 2017-18 season.

COACH OF THE YEAR

John Cislo, C.M. Russell (Great Falls)

No player on the Rustlers’ roster had played in a state tournament game entering the season, but the 14-year head coach helped ensure that changed in 2018. C.M. Russell went 19-4 overall, winning both the Eastern Division title and the Class AA state crown, knocking off Bozeman in both title games.

FIRST TEAM

Player of the Year

Sam Beighle, G, Sentinel (Missoula), 6-3/185, Sr.

The Carroll College commit was outstanding as a senior, earning the state’s Gatorade Player of the Year Award. Beighle topped Class AA in scoring (22.9) and 3-pointers made, while also contributing 7.3 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game.

Phillip Malatare, G, Arlee, 6-1/165, Sr.

Malatare posted 22.3 points, 9.3 rebounds, 7.0 assists and 5.8 steals per game, leading the Warriors to a perfect season and their second straight Class C state championship.

Braxton Hill, G, Anaconda, 6-3/215, Sr.

A Montana football commit, Hill averaged 24.8 points, 9.1 rebounds and 5.2 assists during an explosive senior campaign.

Rollie Worster, G, Hellgate (Missoula), 6-3/190, So.

The dynamic sophomore was one of the state’s most dangerous offensive performers, scoring 19.7 points per game, to go with 6.2 rebounds and 2.9 assists.

Mack Anderson, F/C, Bozeman, 6-9/210, Sr.

The future Montana Grizzly averaged just three points and three rebounds per game as a junior, but exploded this season for 16.6 points, 12.9 rebounds and 3.3 blocks per contest.

SECOND TEAM

Treyton Pickering, F, Sunburst, 6-5/230, Sr.

Garrison Rothwell, F, C.M. Russell (Great Falls), 6-3/195, Sr.

Sayer Patton, G/F, Choteau, 6-2/170, Jr.

Famous Lefthand, G/F, Hardin, 6-3/185, So.

Chrishon Dixon, G, Billings Central, 6-0/155, Jr.