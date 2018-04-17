2017-18 ALL-USA Montana Girls Basketball Team

USA TODAY High School Sports is proud to announce the American Family Insurance ALL-USA Montana Girls Basketball Team. Players were selected based on their athletic achievements from the 2017-18 season.

COACH OF THE YEAR

Mike Sauvageau, Three Forks

The veteran coach boosted his career win total to 715, leading the Wolves to their first state championship since 1979. Three Forks went a perfect 28-0 and knocked off Colstrip in the Class B title game, 57-48.

FIRST TEAM

Player of the Year

Jamie Pickens, C, Helena, 6-2, Jr.

A repeat member of the Super-State team and the Gatorade Player of the Year, Pickens led the Bengals (21-3) to a second straight Class AA state title. The Montana verbal commit averaged 15.0 points, 11.9 rebounds and 2.0 blocks per game.

Kola Bad Bear, F, Billings Senior, 6-2, Jr.

Bad Bear led the Broncs with 16.8 points and 7.8 rebounds per game, and verbally committed to play for Montana State.

Kylie Frohlich, F, Sentinel (Missoula), 5-11, Sr.

The future Montana Grizzly averaged 10.7 points and 7.8 rebounds in her final high school season.

Kailee Oliverson, F, Twin Bridges, 6-3, Sr.

The University of Nevada commit closed her outstanding career in style, averaging 26 points per game in the postseason and earning MVP honors at the Hi-Line Invitational all-star tournament.

Kyndall Keller, G, Havre, 5-7, So.

The super soph recorded 18.1 points and 4.7 rebounds per game, leading the Blue Ponies to a perfect season and the Class A state championship.

SECOND TEAM

Tavia Rooney, F, Townsend, 6-0, Jr.

Jordan Schweyen, G, Sentinel (Missoula), 5-10, Sr.

Dani Urick, G, Belt, 5-9, Sr.

Kyle Olson, G, Three Forks, 5-6, Jr.

Kamden Hilborn, G, Helena, 5-8, Sr.