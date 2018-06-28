2017-18 ALL-USA Nebraska Baseball Team

USA TODAY High School Sports is proud to announce the American Family Insurance ALL-USA Nebraska Baseball Team. Players were selected based on their athletic achievements from the 2017-18 season.

For the complete list of American Family Insurance ALL-USA state teams, click here.

COACH OF THE YEAR

Jake Hoover, Roncalli (Omaha)

Hoover guided the Crimson Pride to the second state championship in program history, the first since 1981, but it was anything but easy. Roncalli (18-5) led just once in the Class B state championship game against Norris, winning on a bases-loaded, two-out, full-count walk-off base hit.

FIRST TEAM

Player of the Year

Dylan Phillips, OF, Creighton Prep (Omaha), 6-0/195, Sr.

Captain of both the All-Nebraska and the Super-State team, Phillips led the Junior Jays to their third straight state title with both his arm and his bat. The Kansas State commit went 9-1 with a 1.98 ERA while batting .557 with five home runs and 39 RBI.

Colby Gomes, P, Millard West (Omaha), 6-5/215, Sr.

Zach Argo, P, Norris (Firth), 6-2/205, Sr.

Kyle Perry, P, Millard South (Omaha), 6-0/170, Sr.

Owen Richter, C, Creighton Prep (Omaha), 6-0/165, Sr.

Shay Schanaman, INF, Grand Island, 6-0/185, Sr.

Austin Schultz, INF, Norris (Firth), 5-10/185, Sr.

Drew Gilin, INF, Millard South (Omaha), 6-2/185, Sr.

Will Reetz, INF, Elkhorn South (Omaha), 6-3/210, Sr.

Cole Evans, OF, Grand Island, 6-1/200, Jr.

Noah Olson, OF, Burke (Omaha), 5-9/150, Jr.

SECOND TEAM

Hunter Waugh, P, Burke (Omaha), 6-2/190, Sr.

Creighton Silvain, P, Roncalli (Omaha), 5-10/170, Sr.

Logan Van Treeck, P, Lincoln Southeast, 6-5/205, Jr.

Brenden Andersen, C, Omaha Central, 5-10/180, Sr.

Evan Laney, INF, Creighton Prep (Omaha), 6-1/190, Sr.

Jake Gish, INF, Millard South (Omaha), 6-0/185, Jr.

Cam Frederick, INF, Lincoln Southwest, 5-11/175, Jr.

Max Anderson, INF, Millard West (Omaha), 6-0/180, So.

Alex Rodgers, OF, Roncalli (Omaha), 5-11/175, Jr.

Casey Burnham, OF, Grand Island, 5-9/175, Sr.

Max Mandel, OF, Creighton Prep (Omaha), 6-2/175, Sr.