2017-18 ALL-USA Nebraska Boys Basketball Team

USA TODAY High School Sports is proud to announce the American Family Insurance ALL-USA Nebraska Boys Basketball Team. Players were selected based on their athletic achievements from the 2017-18 season.

COACH OF THE YEAR

Joe Tynon, Lourdes Central Catholic (Nebraska City)

The season got off to anything but a smooth start, but the 12th-year head coach righted the ship in time to become the first team to ever win three Class D1 state titles in a row. The Knights (21-8) began the year just 4-5, but captured the tournament as the seventh seed, beating the state’s only unbeaten team in the final – the 233rd win of Tynon’s career.

FIRST TEAM

Player of the Year

Shereef Mitchell, G, Omaha Burke, 6-0/155, Sr.

Honorary captain of both the Super-State team and the All-Nebraska team, Mitchell was the nearly unstoppable as a senior. He averaged a career-best 24.6 points per game, while also contributing 6.4 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.9 steals.

Sam Griesel, G/F, Lincoln East, 6-6/195, Sr.

The South Dakota commit paced a balanced Lincoln East attack with 17.1 points per game, to go with 6.2 rebounds and 2.3 assists.

Kanon Koster, F/G, Kearney, 6-3/210, Sr.

Koster moves up from the ALL-USA Second Team after averaging 22.6 points, seven rebounds and 2.5 assists as a senior.

Akol Arop, F, Creighton Prep (Omaha), 6-6/175, Jr.

The super-athletic junior sparked the Jays to a Class A state championship, averaging a team-best 16 points, 9.7 rebounds and 2.1 blocks per contest.

Brady Heiman, C, Platteview (Springfield), 6-10/210, Sr.

A future Cornhusker, Heiman was a force on the inside for the Trojans, posting 17.3 points and 10 rebounds on a nightly basis and notching two triple doubles.

SECOND TEAM

Wes Dreamer, F, Elmwood-Murdock (Murdock), 6-6/170, Jr.

Tre’Vion Crawford, G/F, Omaha Bryan, 6-3/175, Sr.

Kyle Luedtke, G, Creighton Prep (Omaha), 6-5/190, Sr.

Roman Behrens, G, Omaha Central, 6-1/160, Sr.

Kyle Perry, G, Millard South (Omaha), 6-0/170, Sr.