2017-18 ALL-USA Nebraska Girls Basketball Team

USA TODAY High School Sports is proud to announce the American Family Insurance ALL-USA Nebraska Girls Basketball Team. Players were selected based on their athletic achievements from the 2017-18 season.

COACH OF THE YEAR

Jennifer Wragge, Elkhorn

Wragge coached the Antlers to a 26-3 season and their first Class B state title since 1985. Elkhorn defeated defending champion South Sioux City in the title game, 67-60.

FIRST TEAM

Player of the Year

Quinn Weidemann, G, Omaha Westside, 5-9, Sr.

The state’s Gatorade Player of the Year, Weidemann averaged 20.1 points, 4.1 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 2.8 steals per game in leading the Warriors (28-3) to a Class A state title. The Wyoming signee averaged 22 points per game in Omaha Westside’s three postseason wins.

Payton Brotzki, G, Platteview (Springfield), 5-11, Sr.

A Creighton signee, Brotzki averaged 23.3 points, 7.7 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 3.5 steals per game as the Trojans (23-4) reached the Class B quarterfinals.

Brooke Carlson, F/ C, Elkhorn, 6-1, Sr.

A Nebraska-Kearney commit, Carlson averaged 13.3 points and 8.8 rebounds and scored 27 points with 10 rebounds in the state title game to propel the Antlers (26-3) to the Class B championship.

Dariauna Lewis, F/C, Omaha North, 6-0, Sr.

A Missouri State signee, Lewis averaged 20.2 points and 10.8 rebounds and led the Vikings to a Class A district final.

McKenna Sims, G, South Sioux City, 5-8, Jr.

Sims averaged 16.9 points, 5.2 assists, 4.5 rebounds and 4.0 steals to help the Cardinals (23-5) reach the Class B state final.

SECOND TEAM

Chloe Dworak, G, Lincoln Christian, 5-6, Sr.

Michaela Jones, G/F, Beatrice, 5-10, Sr.

Raeleigh Menke, G, Friend, 5-10, Sr.

Kalynn Meyer, F/C, Superior, 6-3, So.

Regan Sankey, F, Lincoln East, 6-2, Sr.