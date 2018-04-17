2017-18 ALL-USA Nebraska Girls Basketball Team

USA TODAY High School Sports is proud to announce the American Family Insurance ALL-USA Nebraska Girls Basketball Team. Players were selected based on their athletic achievements from the 2017-18 season.
COACH OF THE YEAR
Jennifer Wragge, Elkhorn
Wragge coached the Antlers to a 26-3 season and their first Class B state title since 1985. Elkhorn defeated defending champion South Sioux City in the title game, 67-60.
FIRST TEAM
Player of the Year
Quinn Weidemann, G, Omaha Westside, 5-9, Sr.
The state’s Gatorade Player of the Year, Weidemann averaged 20.1 points, 4.1 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 2.8 steals per game in leading the Warriors (28-3) to a Class A state title. The Wyoming signee averaged 22 points per game in Omaha Westside’s three postseason wins.
Payton Brotzki, G, Platteview (Springfield), 5-11, Sr.
A Creighton signee, Brotzki averaged 23.3 points, 7.7 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 3.5 steals per game as the Trojans (23-4) reached the Class B quarterfinals.
Brooke Carlson, F/ C, Elkhorn, 6-1, Sr.
A Nebraska-Kearney commit, Carlson averaged 13.3 points and 8.8 rebounds and scored 27 points with 10 rebounds in the state title game to propel the Antlers (26-3) to the Class B championship.
Dariauna Lewis, F/C, Omaha North, 6-0, Sr.
A Missouri State signee, Lewis averaged 20.2 points and 10.8 rebounds and led the Vikings to a Class A district final.
McKenna Sims, G, South Sioux City, 5-8, Jr.
Sims averaged 16.9 points, 5.2 assists, 4.5 rebounds and 4.0 steals to help the Cardinals (23-5) reach the Class B state final.
SECOND TEAM
Chloe Dworak, G, Lincoln Christian, 5-6, Sr.
Michaela Jones, G/F, Beatrice, 5-10, Sr.
Raeleigh Menke, G, Friend, 5-10, Sr.
Kalynn Meyer, F/C, Superior, 6-3, So.
Regan Sankey, F, Lincoln East, 6-2, Sr.