2017-18 ALL-USA Nevada Baseball Team

USA TODAY High School Sports is proud to announce the American Family Insurance ALL-USA Nevada Baseball Team. Players were selected based on their athletic achievements from the 2017-18 season.
COACH OF THE YEAR
Joe Hallead, Palo Verde (Las Vegas)
Hallead led the Panthers (31-9) to the first state championship in school history. Palo Verde knocked off two-time defending champion Basic in the Class 4A state title game, 4-2, and finished ranked No. 17 in the USA TODAY’s Super 25.
FIRST TEAM
Player of the Year
Jaret Godman, P, Palo Verde (Las Vegas), 6-2/192, Sr.
In lifting Palo Verde to its first state championship, Godman went 12-0 (4-0 in the postseason) with three postseason saves and a 1.27 ERA, striking out 81 batters in the process. The Loyola Marymount signee also batted .349 with eight home runs, 37 RBI and 38 runs.
Nik Dobar, P, Centennial (Las Vegas), 5-9/157, Sr.
C.J. Dornak, P, Basic (Henderson), 5-9/185, Sr.
Gavin Amelburu, C, Green Valley (Henderson), 5-10/190, Jr.
Abel Carter, INF, Carson (Carson City), 5-9/195, Sr.
Duke Pahukoa, INF, Durango (Las Vegas), 6-2/195, Sr.
Austin Pfeifer, INF, Arbor View (Las Vegas), 6-3/190, Sr.
Edarian Williams, INF, Rancho (Las Vegas), 6-1/185, Sr.
Trevor Doyle, OF, Cimarron-Memorial (Las Vegas), 6-0/175, Sr.
Jesse Fonteboa, OF, Basic (Henderson), 6-1/185, Sr.
Joey Walls, OF, Rancho (Las Vegas), 6-0/155, Sr.
SECOND TEAM
Angelo Reviglio, P, Bishop Manogue Catholic (Reno), 5-9/165, Sr.
Bryce Robison, P, Palo Verde (Las Vegas), 6-1/175, Jr.
Josh Sharman, P, Desert Oasis (Las Vegas), 6-1/165, Jr.
Austin Wells, C/DH, Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas), 6-2/195, Sr.
Mickey Coyne, INF, Reno, 6-0/170, Sr.
Tyler Curtis, INF, Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas), 5-8/160, Sr.
Jimmy Gamboa, INF, Rancho (Las Vegas), 6-1/215, Sr.
Garrett Giles, INF, Basic (Henderson), 6-3/178, Sr.
Sawyer Jaksick, OF, Reno, 6-2/170, Sr.
Austin Kryszczuk, OF, Centennial (Las Vegas), 5-11/190, Jr.
Jake McLean, OF, Coronado (Henderson), 6-1/173, Sr.