2017-18 ALL-USA Nevada Baseball Team

USA TODAY High School Sports is proud to announce the American Family Insurance ALL-USA Nevada Baseball Team. Players were selected based on their athletic achievements from the 2017-18 season.

COACH OF THE YEAR

Joe Hallead, Palo Verde (Las Vegas)

Hallead led the Panthers (31-9) to the first state championship in school history. Palo Verde knocked off two-time defending champion Basic in the Class 4A state title game, 4-2, and finished ranked No. 17 in the USA TODAY’s Super 25.

FIRST TEAM

Player of the Year

Jaret Godman, P, Palo Verde (Las Vegas), 6-2/192, Sr.

In lifting Palo Verde to its first state championship, Godman went 12-0 (4-0 in the postseason) with three postseason saves and a 1.27 ERA, striking out 81 batters in the process. The Loyola Marymount signee also batted .349 with eight home runs, 37 RBI and 38 runs.

Nik Dobar, P, Centennial (Las Vegas), 5-9/157, Sr.

C.J. Dornak, P, Basic (Henderson), 5-9/185, Sr.

Gavin Amelburu, C, Green Valley (Henderson), 5-10/190, Jr.

Abel Carter, INF, Carson (Carson City), 5-9/195, Sr.

Duke Pahukoa, INF, Durango (Las Vegas), 6-2/195, Sr.

Austin Pfeifer, INF, Arbor View (Las Vegas), 6-3/190, Sr.

Edarian Williams, INF, Rancho (Las Vegas), 6-1/185, Sr.

Trevor Doyle, OF, Cimarron-Memorial (Las Vegas), 6-0/175, Sr.

Jesse Fonteboa, OF, Basic (Henderson), 6-1/185, Sr.

Joey Walls, OF, Rancho (Las Vegas), 6-0/155, Sr.

SECOND TEAM

Angelo Reviglio, P, Bishop Manogue Catholic (Reno), 5-9/165, Sr.

Bryce Robison, P, Palo Verde (Las Vegas), 6-1/175, Jr.

Josh Sharman, P, Desert Oasis (Las Vegas), 6-1/165, Jr.

Austin Wells, C/DH, Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas), 6-2/195, Sr.

Mickey Coyne, INF, Reno, 6-0/170, Sr.

Tyler Curtis, INF, Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas), 5-8/160, Sr.

Jimmy Gamboa, INF, Rancho (Las Vegas), 6-1/215, Sr.

Garrett Giles, INF, Basic (Henderson), 6-3/178, Sr.

Sawyer Jaksick, OF, Reno, 6-2/170, Sr.

Austin Kryszczuk, OF, Centennial (Las Vegas), 5-11/190, Jr.

Jake McLean, OF, Coronado (Henderson), 6-1/173, Sr.