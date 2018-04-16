2017-18 ALL-USA Nevada Boys Basketball Team

USA TODAY High School Sports is proud to announce the American Family Insurance ALL-USA Nevada Boys Basketball Team. Players were selected based on their athletic achievements from the 2017-18 season.

For the complete list of American Family Insurance ALL-USA state teams, click here.

COACH OF THE YEAR

Grant Rice, Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas)

Under Rice’s guidance, the Gaels captured the Class 4A state championship once again this past season. Gorman’s seventh straight state title run culminated with a 62-41 win over Bishop Manogue in the championship game.

FIRST TEAM

Player of the Year

Bol Bol, C, Findlay Prep (Henderson), 7-1/225, Sr.

The national ALL-USA Second Team selection shined in his one year at Findlay, averaging 20.4 points, 8.2 rebounds and 2.4 blocks per game as the Pilots (32-5) reached the GEICO Nationals semifinals. He will play at Oregon beginning in the fall.

Jamal Bey, F, Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas), 6-6/200, Sr.

The Gatorade Player of the Year and Southwest League MVP, the Washington commit averaged 22.2 points, 8.1 rebounds and 2.5 assists in leading the Gaels (29-4) to their seventh consecutive state title.

Kyler Edwards, G, Findlay Prep (Henderson), 6-4/195, Sr.

The Texas Tech-bound Edwards averaged 16.4 points, 5.2 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 1.6 steals per game.

Kevin Legardy, G, Canyon Springs (North Las Vegas), 6-1/160, Sr.

The Northeast League MVP, Legardy averaged 25.2 points and 3.2 assists per game in leading the Pioneers to the Class 4A state semifinals.

Julian Strawther, F, Liberty (Henderson), 6-7/190, So.

A first-team All-Southeast League selection, Strawther averaged 23.9 points, 8.4 rebounds and 2.3 assists for the Patriots.

SECOND TEAM

Reggie Chaney, F, Findlay Prep (Henderson), 6-7/215, Sr.

Jalen Hill, F, Clark (Las Vegas), 6-7/155, Jr.

Maka Ellis, G/F, Sierra Vista (Las Vegas), 6-6/185, Sr.

Jaden Hardy, G, Coronado (Henderson), 6-4/185, Fr.

Jacob Heese, G, Desert Oasis (Las Vegas), 6-3/190, Sr.