2017-18 ALL-USA Nevada Girls Basketball Team

USA TODAY High School Sports is proud to announce the American Family Insurance ALL-USA Nevada Girls Basketball Team. Players were selected based on their athletic achievements from the 2017-18 season.
COACH OF THE YEAR
Karen Weitz, Centennial (Las Vegas)
Under Weitz’s guidance, the Bulldogs finished 29-3, won their fourth consecutive state title and placed No. 8 in USA TODAY’s Super 25 rankings. The Class 4A state crown was the 10th of Weitz’s career.
FIRST TEAM
Player of the Year
Justice Ethridge, G, Centennial (Las Vegas), 5-8, Sr.
The state’s Gatorade Player of the Year, Ethridge led the Bulldogs to a 29-3 record and a fourth straight state championship this past season. A UNLV signee, Ethridge averaged 15.2 points, 3.6 rebounds, 2.5 steals and 2.1 assists per game.
Essence Booker, G, Spring Valley (Las Vegas), 5-8, Sr.
A Nevada signee, Booker averaged 16.5 points, 5.0 rebounds and 4.2 assists on her way to being named Southwest League MVP for the 28-3 Grizzlies.
Rae Burrell, G/F, Liberty (Henderson), 6-1, Sr.
The Tennessee signee and All-Southeast League First Team selection averaged 14.9 points, 7.9 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 2.5 steals and 1.1 blocks per game as the Patriots (31-3) reached the Class 4A state final.
Dre’una Edwards, F/C, Liberty (Henderson), 6-1, Sr.
A Utah signee, Edwards averaged 18.4 points, 10.3 rebounds, 3.9 steals, 2.7 assists and 1.7 blocks per game and was named Southeast League MVP.
Eboni Walker, F, Centennial (Las Vegas), 5-11, Jr.
An All-Northwest League First Team selection, Walker averaged 12.5 points and 8.5 rebounds as the Bulldogs won their fourth straight state championship.
SECOND TEAM
Katlynn Biassou, F/G, Reno, 5-8, Jr.
Tasia Moore, F/G, Cimarron-Memorial (Las Vegas), 5-5, Sr.
Melanie Isbell, G, Centennial (Las Vegas), 5-4, Jr.
London Pavlica, G, Liberty (Henderson), 5-8, Sr.
Autumn Wadsworth, G, Spanish Springs (Sparks), 5-8, So.