2017-18 ALL-USA Nevada Girls Basketball Team

USA TODAY High School Sports is proud to announce the American Family Insurance ALL-USA Nevada Girls Basketball Team. Players were selected based on their athletic achievements from the 2017-18 season.

For the complete list of American Family Insurance ALL-USA state teams, click here.

COACH OF THE YEAR

Karen Weitz, Centennial (Las Vegas)

Under Weitz’s guidance, the Bulldogs finished 29-3, won their fourth consecutive state title and placed No. 8 in USA TODAY’s Super 25 rankings. The Class 4A state crown was the 10th of Weitz’s career.

FIRST TEAM

Player of the Year

Justice Ethridge, G, Centennial (Las Vegas), 5-8, Sr.

The state’s Gatorade Player of the Year, Ethridge led the Bulldogs to a 29-3 record and a fourth straight state championship this past season. A UNLV signee, Ethridge averaged 15.2 points, 3.6 rebounds, 2.5 steals and 2.1 assists per game.

Essence Booker, G, Spring Valley (Las Vegas), 5-8, Sr.

A Nevada signee, Booker averaged 16.5 points, 5.0 rebounds and 4.2 assists on her way to being named Southwest League MVP for the 28-3 Grizzlies.

Rae Burrell, G/F, Liberty (Henderson), 6-1, Sr.

The Tennessee signee and All-Southeast League First Team selection averaged 14.9 points, 7.9 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 2.5 steals and 1.1 blocks per game as the Patriots (31-3) reached the Class 4A state final.

Dre’una Edwards, F/C, Liberty (Henderson), 6-1, Sr.

A Utah signee, Edwards averaged 18.4 points, 10.3 rebounds, 3.9 steals, 2.7 assists and 1.7 blocks per game and was named Southeast League MVP.

Eboni Walker, F, Centennial (Las Vegas), 5-11, Jr.

An All-Northwest League First Team selection, Walker averaged 12.5 points and 8.5 rebounds as the Bulldogs won their fourth straight state championship.

SECOND TEAM

Katlynn Biassou, F/G, Reno, 5-8, Jr.

Tasia Moore, F/G, Cimarron-Memorial (Las Vegas), 5-5, Sr.

Melanie Isbell, G, Centennial (Las Vegas), 5-4, Jr.

London Pavlica, G, Liberty (Henderson), 5-8, Sr.

Autumn Wadsworth, G, Spanish Springs (Sparks), 5-8, So.