2017-18 ALL-USA New Hampshire Baseball Team

USA TODAY High School Sports is proud to announce the American Family Insurance ALL-USA New Hampshire Baseball Team. Players were selected based on their athletic achievements from the 2017-18 season.

COACH OF THE YEAR

Tim Hopley, Portsmouth
The 23-year head coach guided the Clippers (18-1) to a seventh state title in their 12 years in Division 2. Portsmouth, which will move up to Division 1 next year, knocked off rival Goffstown in the final, 7-6, capping a 219-22 record over those dozen years.

FIRST TEAM

Player of the Year
Grant Lavigne, OF, Bedford, 6-4/230, Sr.
No high school position player from New Hampshire has ever been drafted higher than Lavigne, who was nabbed with the 42nd pick overall by Colorado—the dream franchise for any young power hitter. A two-time Gatorade Player of the Year, he hit .473 with seven home runs and 31 RBI as a senior and was walked 30 times in his 90 plate appearances.

Trevor Van Allen, P, Portsmouth, 6-7/190, Sr.

Brennen Oxford, P, Oyster River (Durham), 6-1/185, Sr.

Sen Kenneally, P, Phillips Exeter (Exeter), 6-8/215, Sr.

Kurtis Stadnicki, C, Concord, 6-1/190, Sr.

Tom Polhemus, INF, Exeter, 6-5/225, Sr.

Keagan Calero, INF, Spaulding (Rochester), 6-0/180, Jr.

Kyle Stockman, INF, Pittsfield, 6-0/190, Jr.

Cody Morissette, INF, Exeter, 6-1/170, Sr.

Adrian Siravo, OF, Gilford, 6-3/195, So.

Ben Malgeri, OF, Exeter, 6-1/215, Sr.

SECOND TEAM

Bobby Cliche, P, Exeter, 6-1/225, Sr.

Geoff Mousseau, P, Bedford, 6-5/205, Sr.

Griffin Gilbert, P, Concord,  6-4/220, Sr.

Brody Fillion, C, Littleton, 6-2/195, Sr.

Daniel Trzepacz, INF, Souhegan (Amherst), 5-11/200, So.

Connor Hujsak, INF, Goffstown, 6-2/185, So.

Brett Anderson, INF, Bishop Guertin (Nashua), 6-1/195, So.

Peyton Goodrich, INF, Portsmouth, 6-0/190, Sr.

Peyton Murray, OF, Bedford, 5-11/155, Sr.

Derek Goldrick, OF, John Stark (Weare), 6-4/200, Sr.

Ryan Coleman, OF, Dover, 6-0/155, Sr.

