2017-18 ALL-USA New Hampshire Boys Basketball Team

USA TODAY High School Sports is proud to announce the American Family Insurance ALL-USA New Hampshire Boys Basketball Team. Players were selected based on their athletic achievements from the 2017-18 season.

For the complete list of American Family Insurance ALL-USA state teams, click here.

COACH OF THE YEAR

Jim Mulvey, Portsmouth

Mulvey led the Clippers (21-4) to their second straight Division I state title, their third straight overall. Before stepping down and handing the program over to his son, John, Mulvey had a 220-37 record and five state titles.

FIRST TEAM

Player of the Year

Isaiah Mucius, F, Brewster Academy (Wolfeboro), 6-8/180, Sr.

The NEPSAC Class AAA Player of the Year, Mucius averaged 14.2 points and 4.3 rebounds in leading a deep Bobcats squad to the quarterfinals of the National Prep School Championship. Mucius will be playing for Wake Forest beginning in the fall.

Max Bonney-Liles, F, Alvirne (Hudson), 6-4/160, Sr.

The state’s Gatorade Player of the Year and Division I Player of the Year, Bonney-Liles led Division I with 20.9 points a game while adding six rebounds, five assists and two steals per game for the state quarterfinalists.

Tayler Mattos, F/C, Kearsarge (North Sutton), 6-10/225, Sr.

The state’s leading scorer across all divisions, Mattos averaged 22.8 points a game on his way to earning Division II Player of the Year honors.

Cody Morissette, G, Exeter, 6-1/165, Sr.

Voted Mr. NH Basketball by the state coaches association, Morissette averaged 14.9 points in leading the Blue Hawks to their first state final four berth since 2001, finishing his career with over 1,300 points.

Zach Waterhouse, G, Winnacunnet (Hampton), 6-1/160, Sr.

A Division I First Team selection, Waterhouse averaged 20.4 points, 3.3 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.8 steals per game in leading the Warriors to the Division I state quarterfinals.

SECOND TEAM

Shandon Brown, G, New Hampton School, 5-10/150, Sr.

Ian Cummings, G, Merrimack, 6-2/200, Sr.

Cody Graham, G, Portsmouth, 5-11/180, Sr.

Miles Norris, F, Brewster Academy (Wolfeboro), 6-10/190, Sr.

Alex Tavares, F, Portsmouth, 6-3/300, Jr.