2017-18 ALL-USA New Hampshire Girls Basketball Team

USA TODAY High School Sports is proud to announce the American Family Insurance ALL-USA New Hampshire Girls Basketball Team. Players were selected based on their athletic achievements from the 2017-18 season.

COACH OF THE YEAR

Bob Murphy, Hollis-Brookline (Hollis)

Murphy, in his ninth season, led the Cavaliers to a 20-2 season and their first Division II state title. In the championship game, third-seeded Hollis-Brookline knocked off John Stark, 54-43.

FIRST TEAM

Player of the Year

Angelique Ngalakulondi, F/C, Proctor Academy (Andover), 6-2, Jr.

The state’s Gatorade Player of the Year, Ngalakulondi averaged 24.5 points, 13.0 rebounds, 3.6 blocks and 2.9 steals. A First Team All-New England Preparatory School Athletic Council Class C selection, she led Proctor to the NEPSAC Class C semifinals.

Kahlyriah Carter, G, Holderness School, 5-8, Jr.

The NEPSAC Class D Player of the Year, Carter averaged 23.7 points, 6.8 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game in leading the Bulls to the Class D title.

Eva Hodgson, G, New Hampton School, 5-9, Sr.

A WIlliam & Mary signee and First-Team All-NEPSAC Class A selection, Hodgson averaged 19.3 points, 8.1 rebounds, 6.4 assists and 3.1 steals.

Brooke Kane, F, Pinkerton (Derry), 6-0, Jr.

The Division I Player of the Year, Kane averaged 17.4 points, seven rebounds and two assists per game in leading Pinkerton (18-3) to the state final.

Taylor Soule, G, Kimball Union (Meriden), 5-11, Sr.

The Boston College signee averaged 19.5 points, 11.9 rebounds, 3.9 steals and 2.5 assists a game while leading the Wildcats to the NEPSAC Class C quarterfinals.

SECOND TEAM

Becky Wright, C, Lebanon, 6-2, So.

Caroline Hoffer, F, Bishop Guertin (Nashua), 5-9, Sr.

Haleigh Shea, G/F, Manchester Memorial, 5-7, Sr.

Mia Len, G, Souhegan (Amherst), 5-5, Sr.

Taylor Signor, G, Hopkinton (Contoocook), 5-5, Sr.