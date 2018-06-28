2017-18 ALL-USA New Jersey Baseball Team

USA TODAY High School Sports is proud to announce the American Family Insurance ALL-USA New Jersey Baseball Team. Players were selected based on their athletic achievements from the 2017-18 season.

For the complete list of American Family Insurance ALL-USA state teams, click here.

COACH OF THE YEAR

Kevin Kirkby, Pascack Hills (Montvale)

In his sixth year at the helm, Kirkby led the Cowboys (30-2) to an historic campaign. Pascack Hills became the first public school in five years to top the state rankings, winning its final 18 games and claiming the Big North’s Patriot Division crown, the Bergen County Tournament and the Group 2 championship.

FIRST TEAM

Player of the Year

Nick Decker, OF, Seneca (Tabernacle), 6-0/200, Sr.

The state’s Gatorade Player of the Year was the first New Jersey high school player selected in the MLB Draft, in the second round by the Boston Red Sox. Decker hit .468 as a senior with seven home runs, 24 RBI, 34 walks and 30 runs scored.

Jack Carey, P, St. Peter’s (Jersey City), 6-0/190, Sr.

Ryan Ramsey, P, Pascack Hills (Montvale), 6-0/175, Jr.

Jack Leiter, P, Delbarton (Morristown), 6-1/195, Jr.

Matthew Rivera, C, Holy Spirit (Absecon), 6-3/210, Sr.

Josh Hood, INF, St. Augustine (Richland), 6-2/195, Sr.

Jake Andrey, INF, King’s Christian (City), 6-1/205, Jr.

Justyn-Henry Malloy, INF, St. Joseph (Montvale), 6-2/200, Sr.

Sky Duff, INF, Bishop Eustace (Pennsauken), 5-10/160, Sr.

Lillo Paxia, OF, Gloucester Catholic (Gloucester City), 5-11/205, Jr.

Max Dineen, OF, Pennsville, 5-11/185, Sr.

SECOND TEAM

Thomas Babalis, P, Somerville, 6-1/180, Sr.

Alex Degen, P, Hunterdon Central (Flemington), 6-6/195, Sr.

Nick Maldonado, P, Seton Hall (Orange), 6-2/195, Jr.

Kyle Teel, C, Mahwah, 6-1/170, So.

Evan Giordano, INF, Gloucester Catholic (Gloucester City), 6-0/180, Sr.

Anthony Volpe, INF, Delbarton (Morristown), 5-11/180, Jr.

Drew Compton, INF, Governor Livingston (Berkeley Heights), 6-2/185, Jr.

Jack Billings, INF, St. Augustine (Richland), 5-11/215, Sr.

Jack Herman, OF, Eastern (Voorhees), 6-0/190, Sr.

Arbert Cipion, OF, Passaic Tech (Wayne), 6-2/185, Sr.

Stephen Reid, OF, Governor Livingston (Berkeley Heights), 6-1/210, Jr.