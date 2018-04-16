2017-18 ALL-USA New Jersey Boys Basketball Team

USA TODAY High School Sports is proud to announce the American Family Insurance ALL-USA New Jersey Boys Basketball Team. Players were selected based on their athletic achievements from the 2017-18 season.

COACH OF THE YEAR

Chris Raba, Nottingham (Hamilton Township)

It was a year of many firsts for Raba’s Northstars, who won their first Mercer County title, first sectional title and first state championship. Nottingham went 30-3 overall, the first Colonial Valley Conference team to ever win 30 games and the first to win a game in the Tournament of Champions.

FIRST TEAM

Player of the Year

Nazreon Reid, F, Roselle Catholic, 6-11/260, Sr.

A McDonald’s All-American, Reid powered the Lions to the Tournament of Champions title, an undefeated record versus New Jersey teams and the No. 10 spot in the USA TODAY’s Super 25. The LSU commit averaged 14.8 points, 12 rebounds and 2.5 blocks per game.

Precious Achiuwa, F, St. Benedict’s (Newark), 6-9/210, Jr.

The smooth younger brother of former St. John’s player God’sgift Achiuwa averaged 16.5 points, 10.4 rebounds and 3.2 assists while leading St. Benedict’s (27-2) to the Prep A state championship.

Bryan Antoine, G, Ranney (Tinton Falls), 6-5/175, Jr.

A top ten recruit in the Class of 2019, Antoine averaged 21.1 points per game and helped the Panthers to the Non-Public B finals.

Jalen Carey, G, Immaculate Conception (Montclair), 6-3/170, Sr.

The school’s all-time scoring leader committed to Syracuse and led the Lions (20-9) to one of the best seasons in school history, averaging 21.4 points along the way.

Jahvon Quinerly, G, Hudson Catholic (Jersey City), 6-2/170, Sr.

The state’s two-time Gatorade Player of the Year committed to national champ Villanova, earned a spot in the McDonald’s All-American Game and averaged 18.5 points, 5.8 assists and 3.4 rebounds per game.

SECOND TEAM

Tavon Jones, G, Linden, 6-3/170, Sr.

Paul Mulcahy, F, Gill St. Bernard’s (Gladstone), 6-4/185, Jr.

Marcellus Earlington, F, Don Bosco (Ramsey), 6-5/240, Sr.

Scottie Lewis, F, Ranney (Tinton Falls), 6-5/180, Jr.

Louis King, F, Hudson Catholic (Jersey City), 6-8/195, Sr.