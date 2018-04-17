2017-18 ALL-USA New Jersey Girls Basketball Team

USA TODAY High School Sports is proud to announce the American Family Insurance ALL-USA New Jersey Girls Basketball Team. Players were selected based on their athletic achievements from the 2017-18 season.

For the complete list of American Family Insurance ALL-USA state teams, click here.

COACH OF THE YEAR

Danny Brown, Saddle River Day

Brown guided the Rebels to a 24-7 record and the first Non-Public B state championship in program history. Saddle River Day also won a Tournament of Champions game for the first time, before falling to eventual champ Manasquan in the semifinals.

FIRST TEAM

Player of the Year

Dara Mabrey, G, Manasquan, 5-7, Sr.

The two-time NJ.com and Gatorade Player of the Year ended her career in style, leading the Warriors to the Tournament of Champions title. A Virginia Tech recruit, Mabrey averaged a career-best 22.9 points per game, to go with 4.7 rebounds and 4.6 assists.

Michelle Sidor, G, Saddle River Day, 5-8, Jr.

The high-scoring guard has already topped 2,000 career points, averaging 26.3 points and 4.4 assists per game as a junior.

Leilani Correa, G, Rutgers Prep (Somerset), 6-0, Jr.

One of the nation’s top junior recruits, Correa paced a balanced Rutgers Prep team with 17.1 points, 6.5 rebounds and 2.8 steals per contest.

Diamond Miller, F, Franklin (Somerset), 6-3, Jr.

A Maryland verbal commit, Miller led the Warriors back to the TOC championship game, averaging 23.8 points, 7.8 rebounds, 3.8 blocks and 3.7 assists.

Kylee Watson, F, Mainland (Linwood), 6-4, So.

A member of the U-16 National Team and ranked as the No. 2 recruit in the sophomore class by ESPN, Watson led the Mustangs to a 28-1 record, averaging 18.9 points, 6.8 rebounds and three steals per game.

SECOND TEAM

Tori Hyduke, G, Rumson Fair Haven (Rumson), 5-7, Sr.

Faith Masonius, G/F, Manasquan, 6-1, Jr.

Julia Cunningham, F, Watchung Hills (Warren), 6-1, Sr.

Lucy Thomas, F, St. Rose (Belmar), 6-1, Sr.

Mya Bembry, F, West Orange, 6-1, Jr.