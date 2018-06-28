2017-18 ALL-USA New Mexico Baseball Team

USA TODAY High School Sports is proud to announce the American Family Insurance ALL-USA New Mexico Baseball Team. Players were selected based on their athletic achievements from the 2017-18 season.
For the complete list of American Family Insurance ALL-USA state teams, click here.
COACH OF THE YEAR
Gerard Pineda, La Cueva (Albuquerque)
Pineda led the Bears (27-3) to his fifth and the program’s 10th state championship. La Cueva, which closed out its second straight Class 6A state title with a 14-3, five-inning romp over Piedra Vista in the final, finished No. 16 in the USA TODAY’s Super 25.
FIRST TEAM
Player of the Year
Mitchell Parker, P, Manzano (Albuquerque), 6-4/190, Sr.
The flame-throwing lefty struck out 126 batters in 60 innings, amassing a 1.87 ERA and a 5-4 record. Parker also hit .382 with 10 RBI and was selected by the Chicago Cubs in the 28th round of the MLB Draft.
Chase Silseth, P, Piedra Vista (Farmington), 6-0/200, Sr.
Ben Schoneman, P, La Cueva (Albuquerque), 6-0/160, Jr.
Jace Piepkorn, C, Clovis, 6-0/145, Sr.
Jaren Jackson, INF, Cleveland (Rio Rancho), 6-2/190, Sr.
Jack Pineda, INF, La Cueva (Albuquerque), 5-10/160, Sr.
Austin Schlagel, INF, La Cueva (Albuquerque), 6-0/150, Sr.
Cameron Stevenson, INF, Goddard (Roswell), 6-1/190, Sr.
Ryan McGaha, OF, St. Pius X (Albuquerque), 5-10/185, Sr.
Gavin Maloney, OF, New Mexico Military Institute (Roswell), 6-3/194, Sr.
Nate Swarts, OF, Piedra Vista (Farmington), 6-2/185, Jr.
SECOND TEAM
Nate Arrington, P, Carlsbad, 5-10/160, Sr.
Connor Langrell, P, Clovis, 6-3/180, Sr.
Robbie Alarcon, P, West Las Vegas, 5-8/150, Sr.
Enrique Archuleta, C, Taos, 5-8/145, Jr.
Gunner Gouldsmith, INF, Rio Rancho, 5-6/135, So.
Aaron Natera, INF, Artesia, 6-0/200, Jr.
Taylor Null, INF, Artesia, 6-2/210, Sr.
Drew Price, INF, Goddard (Roswell), 6-3/180, Jr.
Trey Castaneda, OF, Carlsbad, 5-10/180, Jr.
Ryan Johnson, OF, La Cueva (Albuquerque), 5-11/200, Sr.
Deylan Pigford, OF, Piedra Vista (Farmington), 5-11/160, Sr.