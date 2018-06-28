2017-18 ALL-USA New Mexico Baseball Team

USA TODAY High School Sports is proud to announce the American Family Insurance ALL-USA New Mexico Baseball Team. Players were selected based on their athletic achievements from the 2017-18 season.

For the complete list of American Family Insurance ALL-USA state teams, click here.

COACH OF THE YEAR

Gerard Pineda, La Cueva (Albuquerque)

Pineda led the Bears (27-3) to his fifth and the program’s 10th state championship. La Cueva, which closed out its second straight Class 6A state title with a 14-3, five-inning romp over Piedra Vista in the final, finished No. 16 in the USA TODAY’s Super 25.

FIRST TEAM

Player of the Year

Mitchell Parker, P, Manzano (Albuquerque), 6-4/190, Sr.

The flame-throwing lefty struck out 126 batters in 60 innings, amassing a 1.87 ERA and a 5-4 record. Parker also hit .382 with 10 RBI and was selected by the Chicago Cubs in the 28th round of the MLB Draft.

Chase Silseth, P, Piedra Vista (Farmington), 6-0/200, Sr.

Ben Schoneman, P, La Cueva (Albuquerque), 6-0/160, Jr.

Jace Piepkorn, C, Clovis, 6-0/145, Sr.

Jaren Jackson, INF, Cleveland (Rio Rancho), 6-2/190, Sr.

Jack Pineda, INF, La Cueva (Albuquerque), 5-10/160, Sr.

Austin Schlagel, INF, La Cueva (Albuquerque), 6-0/150, Sr.

Cameron Stevenson, INF, Goddard (Roswell), 6-1/190, Sr.

Ryan McGaha, OF, St. Pius X (Albuquerque), 5-10/185, Sr.

Gavin Maloney, OF, New Mexico Military Institute (Roswell), 6-3/194, Sr.

Nate Swarts, OF, Piedra Vista (Farmington), 6-2/185, Jr.

SECOND TEAM

Nate Arrington, P, Carlsbad, 5-10/160, Sr.

Connor Langrell, P, Clovis, 6-3/180, Sr.

Robbie Alarcon, P, West Las Vegas, 5-8/150, Sr.

Enrique Archuleta, C, Taos, 5-8/145, Jr.

Gunner Gouldsmith, INF, Rio Rancho, 5-6/135, So.

Aaron Natera, INF, Artesia, 6-0/200, Jr.

Taylor Null, INF, Artesia, 6-2/210, Sr.

Drew Price, INF, Goddard (Roswell), 6-3/180, Jr.

Trey Castaneda, OF, Carlsbad, 5-10/180, Jr.

Ryan Johnson, OF, La Cueva (Albuquerque), 5-11/200, Sr.

Deylan Pigford, OF, Piedra Vista (Farmington), 5-11/160, Sr.