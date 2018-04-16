2017-18 ALL-USA New Mexico Boys Basketball Team

USA TODAY High School Sports is proud to announce the American Family Insurance ALL-USA New Mexico Boys Basketball Team. Players were selected based on their athletic achievements from the 2017-18 season.

COACH OF THE YEAR

Adrian Ortega, Atrisco Heritage (Albuquerque)

Ortega led the Jaguars to a 26-3 season and their first state title. A 53-49 win over Cleveland in the Class 6A championship game capped both the best season in school history and a tournament run that included a double-overtime win over Las Cruces in the semifinals.

FIRST TEAM

Player of the Year

Anthony Chavez, G, Valley (Albuquerque), 6-1/170, Sr.

A Class 6A First Team All-State selection and the state’s Gatorade Player of the Year, Chavez averaged 23.7 points, 8.7 rebounds, 6.1 assists and 3.0 steals per game. The New Mexico-bound Chavez led the Vikings (19-9) to the Class 6A state quarterfinals.

Jordan Arroyo, C, Atrisco Heritage (Albuquerque), 6-7/200, Sr.

The New Mexico-bound Arroyo averaged 13.2 points, 9.3 rebounds and 3.5 blocks a game in leading the Jaguars (26-3) to the Class 6A state title.

R.J. Brown, F, Las Cruces, 6-5/180, Sr.

A Class 6A First Team All-State selection, the Adams State commit averaged 14.0 points a game and was the catalyst to the Bulldawgs’ (28-2) run to the state semifinals.

Clay Strasner, F, Hobbs, 6-3/165, Sr.

Strasner averaged 26.7 points, 8.4 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 1.8 steals and 1.3 blocks per game in leading the Eagles (21-10) to the Class 6A quarterfinals.

Kameron Valencia, F, Eldorado (Albuquerque), 6-3/155, Jr.

A Class 6A First Team All-State selection, Valencia averaged 17.1 points per game in helping the Eagles (25-3) reach the state semifinals.

SECOND TEAM

Jorrell Mirabal, F, Magdalena, 6-1/160, Sr.

Enrique Bibian, G/F, Atrisco Heritage (Albuquerque), 5-11/145, Sr.

Markus Collins, G, Las Cruces, 5-7/155, Sr.

Jalen Munn, G, Cleveland (Rio Rancho), 6-1/160, Jr.

Zanen Zeller, G, Los Lunas, 6-3/185, Jr.