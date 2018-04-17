2017-18 ALL-USA New Mexico Girls Basketball Team

USA TODAY High School Sports is proud to announce the American Family Insurance ALL-USA New Mexico Girls Basketball Team. Players were selected based on their athletic achievements from the 2017-18 season.

COACH OF THE YEAR

Jaden Isler, Elida

Isler guided the Tigers (25-7) to their eighth consecutive state title, defeating Melrose in the Class 1A final, 58-44. The 28-year-old Isler has won state crowns in each of his four seasons since taking the reins from his father, J.D. Isler, who perished in a tragic 2015 car crash.

FIRST TEAM

Player of the Year

Amaya Brown, G, Cibola (Albuquerque), 5-11, Sr.

The Florida State recruit bounced back impressively after missing her junior season due to a torn ACL. Brown broke the school’s career scoring record while averaging 20.6 points, 11.5 rebounds and 3.8 steals per game as a senior, earning the state’s Gatorade Award for the second time.

Carsyn Boswell, G, Carlsbad, 5-8, Jr.

The sharp-shooting junior scored 20.3 points per game to go with 3.4 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 2.6 steals.

Amaya Lewis, G, Hobbs, 5-8, Sr.

Lewis bested her cousin, Brown, in the Class 6A state championship game, capping an impressive 30-2 senior season that saw her average 17.5 points, 6.3 rebounds, 3.4 steals and 3.3 assists.

Sarah Abney, G, Las Cruces, 5-8, Sr.

The Sacramento State commit recorded 14.2 points, 4.7 rebounds and 2.8 steals per game, leading the Bulldawgs to the Class 6A semifinals.

Kamirah Decker, F/C, Rio Rancho, 6-2, Sr.

The First Team All-Metro pick was a force on the inside for the Rams, posting 17.4 points and 10.2 rebounds on a nightly basis.

SECOND TEAM

Cailee Crawford, G, Highland (Albuquerque), 6-1, Fr.

Kaya Ingram, G, La Cueva (Albuquerque), 5-7, So.

Lacy Ferguson, G, Elida, 5-3, Sr.

Hayley Torres, G/F, Los Lunas, 5-8, Sr.

Harria Mendoza, F, Eunice, 5-8, Sr.