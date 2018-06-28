2017-18 ALL-USA New York Baseball Team

USA TODAY High School Sports is proud to announce the American Family Insurance ALL-USA New York Baseball Team. Players were selected based on their athletic achievements from the 2017-18 season.
For the complete list of American Family Insurance ALL-USA state teams, click here.
COACH OF THE YEAR
Tom Sheedy, Massapequa
Sheedy’s squad started the season just 5-6 but won their final 17 games to claim the Class AA state title, 10-1, over Baldwinsville. It was the second state title for the Chiefs (22-6) and Sheedy, who also won in 2006.
FIRST TEAM
Player of the Year
Lenny Torres, P, Beacon, 6-2/190, Sr.
The hard-throwing right-hander signed with the Cleveland Indians after being selected No. 41 overall in the MLB draft. Torres (4-2) was dominant on the mound this spring, striking out 85 in 41 innings, while allowing just 16 hits and 13 walks in 41 innings pitched.
Jason Savacool, P, Baldwinsville, 6-1/195, Sr.
Edward Urena Hernandez, P, James Monroe (Bronx), 6-3/195, Jr.
Henry Davis, C, Fox Lane (Bedford), 6-1/200, Sr.
Luke Gold, INF, Ballston Spa, 6-1/205, Jr.
Charlie Mack, INF, Williamsville East (East Amherst), 6-0/200, Sr.
Michael Limoncelli, INF, Horseheads, 6-1/165, Jr.
Joe Vetrano, INF, Lakeland (Shrub Oak), 6-3/190, So.
Tim McHugh, OF, Commack, 6-5/210, Jr.
Dylan Vincent, OF, Olean, 6-0/205, Sr.
Matt Hogan, OF, Half Hollow Hills East (Dix Hills), 6-0/195, Sr.
SECOND TEAM
Ben Seiler, P, Albany Academy, 6-6/245, Sr.
Jason Diaz, P, Kellenberg (Uniondale), 6-0/205, Jr.
Brandon Neeck, P, Horace Greeley (Chappaqua), 6-0/180, Sr.
Logan O’Hoppe, C, St. John the Baptist (West Islip), 6-3/205, Sr.
JonJon Conahan, INF, Millbrook, 6-0/170, Sr.
Andrew Roden, INF, Vernon-Verona-Sherrill (Verona), 6-5/220, Sr.
Cole O’Connor, INF, St. Francis (Athol Springs), 5-10/210, Sr.
Johnny Castagnozzi, INF, Massapequa, 6-1/175, So.
Randy Flores, OF, Grand Street (Brooklyn), 5-9/145, Sr.
Chris Cannizzaro, OF, Poly Prep (Brooklyn), 5-10/165, Sr.
Brian Hart, OF, Saratoga Springs, 6-3/170, Sr.