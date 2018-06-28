2017-18 ALL-USA New York Baseball Team

USA TODAY High School Sports is proud to announce the American Family Insurance ALL-USA New York Baseball Team. Players were selected based on their athletic achievements from the 2017-18 season.

COACH OF THE YEAR

Tom Sheedy, Massapequa

Sheedy’s squad started the season just 5-6 but won their final 17 games to claim the Class AA state title, 10-1, over Baldwinsville. It was the second state title for the Chiefs (22-6) and Sheedy, who also won in 2006.

FIRST TEAM

Player of the Year

Lenny Torres, P, Beacon, 6-2/190, Sr.

The hard-throwing right-hander signed with the Cleveland Indians after being selected No. 41 overall in the MLB draft. Torres (4-2) was dominant on the mound this spring, striking out 85 in 41 innings, while allowing just 16 hits and 13 walks in 41 innings pitched.

Jason Savacool, P, Baldwinsville, 6-1/195, Sr.

Edward Urena Hernandez, P, James Monroe (Bronx), 6-3/195, Jr.

Henry Davis, C, Fox Lane (Bedford), 6-1/200, Sr.

Luke Gold, INF, Ballston Spa, 6-1/205, Jr.

Charlie Mack, INF, Williamsville East (East Amherst), 6-0/200, Sr.

Michael Limoncelli, INF, Horseheads, 6-1/165, Jr.

Joe Vetrano, INF, Lakeland (Shrub Oak), 6-3/190, So.

Tim McHugh, OF, Commack, 6-5/210, Jr.

Dylan Vincent, OF, Olean, 6-0/205, Sr.

Matt Hogan, OF, Half Hollow Hills East (Dix Hills), 6-0/195, Sr.

SECOND TEAM

Ben Seiler, P, Albany Academy, 6-6/245, Sr.

Jason Diaz, P, Kellenberg (Uniondale), 6-0/205, Jr.

Brandon Neeck, P, Horace Greeley (Chappaqua), 6-0/180, Sr.

Logan O’Hoppe, C, St. John the Baptist (West Islip), 6-3/205, Sr.

JonJon Conahan, INF, Millbrook, 6-0/170, Sr.

Andrew Roden, INF, Vernon-Verona-Sherrill (Verona), 6-5/220, Sr.

Cole O’Connor, INF, St. Francis (Athol Springs), 5-10/210, Sr.

Johnny Castagnozzi, INF, Massapequa, 6-1/175, So.

Randy Flores, OF, Grand Street (Brooklyn), 5-9/145, Sr.

Chris Cannizzaro, OF, Poly Prep (Brooklyn), 5-10/165, Sr.

Brian Hart, OF, Saratoga Springs, 6-3/170, Sr.