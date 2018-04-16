2017-18 ALL-USA New York Boys Basketball Team

USA TODAY High School Sports is proud to announce the American Family Insurance ALL-USA New York Boys Basketball Team. Players were selected based on their athletic achievements from the 2017-18 season.

COACH OF THE YEAR

Ryan Blackwell, Liverpool

The former Syracuse standout guided the Warriors to the Class AA state championship, the first in school history, in just his third year at the helm. Liverpool won its first 26 games, including a 69-65 victory over Half Hollow Hills East in the state title game, before falling in the semifinals of the Federation Championships.

FIRST TEAM

Player of the Year

Joe Girard III, G, Glens Falls, 6-2/185, Jr.

The shooting star from Jimmer Fredette’s alma mater shattered the state career scoring record—previously held by Lance Stephenson—midway through his junior season. Girard averaged an astounding 50.0 points (including 7.8 made 3-pointers each night), to go with seven rebounds and six assists per game.

Savion Lewis, G, Half Hollow Hills East (Dix Hills), 6-0/160, Sr.

New York’s Mr. Basketball averaged 34 points, seven assists and five steals per game for the Class AA state finalists.

Bryce Willis, G, Iona Prep (New Rochelle), 6-6/190, Sr.

The Stanford recruit was a nightly triple-double threat for the Gaels, posting 16.8 points, 10.4 rebounds and 7.6 assists per game.

Jared Rhoden, G/F, Our Saviour Lutheran (Bronx), 6-6/190, Sr.

The Seton Hall commit averaged 29.3 points, seven rebounds, three assists and 1.3 steals per contest.

Moses Brown, C, Archbishop Molloy (Briarwood), 7-2/270, Sr.

A McDonald’s All-American, Brown averaged 21 points, 10.1 rebounds and 2.5 blocks in his final season before joining UCLA.

SECOND TEAM

Cole Anthony, G, Archbishop Molloy (Briarwood), 6-2/175, Jr.

Alan Griffin, G, Archbishop Stepinac (White Plains), 6-5/200, Sr.

Greg Dolan, G, Williamsville South, 6-3/170, Sr.

Frankie Policelli, F, Long Island Lutheran (Brookville), 6-8/205, Sr.

Kofi Cockburn, C, Christ the King (Middle Village), 6-10/250, Jr.