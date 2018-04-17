2017-18 ALL-USA New York Girls Basketball Team

USA TODAY High School Sports is proud to announce the American Family Insurance ALL-USA New York Girls Basketball Team. Players were selected based on their athletic achievements from the 2017-18 season.

For the complete list of American Family Insurance ALL-USA state teams, click here.

COACH OF THE YEAR

Bob Mackey, Christ the King

Mackey guided the Royals to their 25th Catholic School state title and earned ALL-USA National Coach of the year honors for the third time. Christ the King finished the season 29-1 and placed seventh in the USA TODAY’s Super 25.

FIRST TEAM

Player of the Year

Jordan Nixon, G, Mary Louis (Jamaica Estates), 5-8, Sr.

The Miss New York Basketball winner capped a spectacular senior season with an appearance in the McDonald’s All-American Game. The Notre Dame commit averaged 23.2 points, 6.5 rebounds, 6.0 assists and 5.3 steals per game.

Aziah Hudson, G, Baldwin, 5-7, Sr.

The Old Dominion recruit paced the two-time Class AA state champs with 20 points, eight rebounds, five assists and four steals per game, leading the Bruins (26-1) to a Federation Championship over previously unbeaten Christ the King.

Celeste Taylor, G, Long Island Lutheran (Brookville), 5-11, Jr.

A member of the U-16 National Team, Taylor averaged 23.5 points, 7.6 rebounds and 5.0 assists per game, and verbally committed to play for Texas.

Emily Engstler, F, St. Francis (Fresh Meadows), 6-1, Sr.

The future Syracuse Orangeman averaged 18.3 points, 11.5 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 3.3 steals, earning the state’s Gatorade Player of the Year Award, a spot in the McDonald’s All-American Game and WBCA First Team All-American honors.

Olivia Owens, C, Niskayuna, 6-4, Sr.

Owens’ season ended in the playoffs, when she had surgery for a torn retina, but the Maryland commit had already made her mark, recording 16.2 points and 15.1 rebounds per game.

SECOND TEAM

Kadaja Bailey, G, St. Mary’s (Manhasset), 6-1, Sr.

Kaelynn Satterfield, G, Christ the King (Middle Village), 6-0, Jr.

Aubrey Griffin, G/F, Ossining, 6-0, Jr.

Shanniah Wright, F, Poly Prep Country Day (Brooklyn), 6-1, Sr.

Danielle Cosgrove, C, Sachem East (Farmingville), 6-3, Sr.