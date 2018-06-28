2017-18 ALL-USA North Carolina Baseball Team

USA TODAY High School Sports is proud to announce the American Family Insurance ALL-USA North Carolina Baseball Team. Players were selected based on their athletic achievements from the 2017-18 season.

COACH OF THE YEAR

Richard Foy, New Hanover (Wilmington)

In his 10th season at the helm, Foy guided the Wildcats to a 28-1 record and their first state title since 1994. A year after falling in the Class 4A final, New Hanover swept Crest in the Class 3A championship series.

FIRST TEAM

Player of the Year

Jordyn Adams, OF, Green Hope (Cary), 6-2/180, Sr.

One of the top wide receiver recruits in the country, Adams was convinced to give up football when the Angels drafted him in the first round of the MLB Draft, 17th overall. He hit .453 his senior season with a .602 on-base percentage, 29 runs scored and 31 stolen bases.

Owen White, P, Jesse Carson (China Grove), 6-3/185, Sr.

Chris Villaman, P, Ledford (Thomasville), 6-2/185, Jr.

Justin Jarvis, P, Lake Norman (Mooresville), 6-3/175, Sr.

Kyle Smith, C, New Hanover (Wilmington), 6-0/190, Jr.

Luke Little, INF, East Mecklenburg (Charlotte), 6-8/230, Sr.

Jaylen Guy, INF, Southeast Guilford (Greensboro), 6-0/175, Sr.

Ben Miller, INF, Jordan (Durham), 6-1/190, Sr.

Royce Peterson, INF, Murphy, 6-1/195, Sr.

Cameran Brantley, OF, Ardrey Kell (Charlotte), 5-10/195, Sr.

Phillip Cole, OF, Western Alamance (Elon), 6-2/185, Sr.

SECOND TEAM

Brett Kerry, P, Wesleyan Christian (High Point), 6-0/185, Sr.

Brennan Malone, P, Porter Ridge (Indian Trail), 6-5/210, Jr.

Logan Whitaker, P, Ledford (Thomasville), 6-5/175, Sr.

Carter Foster, C, Forbush (East Bend), 6-0/185, Sr.

Kain Kiser, INF, East Surry (Pilot Mountain), 6-2/210, Sr.

Caleb Cozart, INF, Wesleyan Christian (High Point), 6-4/240, Jr.

Jonah Beamon, INF, Charlotte Christian, 5-8/170, Sr.

Riley Cheek, INF, Crest (Shelby), 5-11/160, Sr.

Andrew Jayne, OF, Terry Sanford (Fayetteville), 6-5/195, Sr.

Nik Pry, OF, Pinecrest (Southern Pines), 6-1/180, Sr.

Wayne Mize, OF, East Rowan (Salisbury), 6-0/180, So.