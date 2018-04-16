2017-18 ALL-USA North Carolina Boys Basketball Team

USA TODAY High School Sports is proud to announce the American Family Insurance ALL-USA North Carolina Boys Basketball Team. Players were selected based on their athletic achievements from the 2017-18 season.

For the complete list of American Family Insurance ALL-USA state teams, click here.

COACH OF THE YEAR

Preston Davis, Independence (Charlotte)

In his ninth season at the helm, Davis guided the Patriots to their first state title since 1997 – when he helped them earn one as a player. Independence went 31-1 to set a school record for wins and knocked off Heritage, 71-60, in the Class 4A final.

FIRST TEAM

Player of the Year

Coby White, G, Greenfield (Wilson), 6-5/190, Sr.

The North Carolina recruit was named to the national ALL-USA Second Team and selected to both the McDonald’s All-American Game and the Jordan Brand Classic and broke the state career scoring record previously held by JamesOn Curry. White averaged 31.1 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists per game as a senior.

Devon Dotson, G, Providence Day (Charlotte), 6-2/185, Sr.

The Kansas recruit posted 28.6 points, 8.1 rebounds and 5.2 assists per game and was named a McDonald’s All-American.

Jalen Lecque, G, Christ School (Arden), 6-4/180, Jr.

A top ten recruit in the Class of 2019, Lecque was a human highlight reel this season, averaging 20.1 points, 9.4 assists and 9.3 rebounds a night.

Jairus Hamilton, F, Cannon (Concord), 6-8/230, Sr.

A multi-talented Boston College commit, Hamilton recorded 29.3 points, 13.1 rebounds and 3.7 assists per contest.

Wendell Moore, F, Cox Mill (Concord), 6-6/200, Jr.

The N.C. Basketball Coaches Association Player of the Year led the Chargers to a second straight Class 3A state championship, averaging 25.4 points and 7.3 rebounds.

SECOND TEAM

John Newman, G, Greensboro Day, 6-5/180, Sr.

Jaden Springer, F/G, Rocky River (Mint Hill), 6-4/175, So.

Jaylen Hoard, F, Wesleyan Christian (High Point), 6-8/195, Sr.

Jayden Gardner, F, Heritage (Wake Forest), 6-7/225, Sr.

Joey Baker, F, Trinity Christian (Fayetteville), 6-7/195, Jr.