2017-18 ALL-USA North Carolina Girls Basketball Team

USA TODAY High School Sports is proud to announce the American Family Insurance ALL-USA North Carolina Girls Basketball Team. Players were selected based on their athletic achievements from the 2017-18 season.

For the complete list of American Family Insurance ALL-USA state teams, click here.

COACH OF THE YEAR

Darlene Joyner, Northwest Guilford (Greensboro)

Joyner directed the Vikings to a 29-2 record and their second consecutive Class 4A state championship. Northwest Guilford was undefeated against North Carolina competition and knocked off Southeast Raleigh in the final, 44-36.

FIRST TEAM

Player of the Year

Elissa Cunane, C, Northern Guilford (Greensboro), 6-6, Sr.

The towering North Carolina State commit carried the Nighthawks to their second straight Class 3A state title. Named Player of the Year by the North Carolina Basketball Coaches Association, she averaged 20.4 points, 12.6 rebounds and 3.1 blocks per game and exploded for 23 points and 21 boards in the state championship game.

Elizabeth Kitley, C, Northwest Guilford (Greensboro), 6-5, Jr.

A Virginia Tech verbal commit, Kitley led the Class 4A state champs with 19.1 points, 10.4 rebounds and 3.4 blocks per game.

Alex Scruggs, F/G, E.E. Smith (Fayetteville), 5-11, Jr.

A three-time All-State performer, Scruggs poured in 28.3 points per game, to go with 11.7 rebounds and 4.4 steals.

Nyjanique Langley, G, North Pitt (Bethel), 5-11, Sr.

Langley recorded 27.1 points, 8.1 rebounds and 4.7 assists per game, and exploded for 33 points, 16 boards and six assists while leading the Panthers to victory in the Class 2A state championship game.

Izabela Nicoletti, G, Neuse Christian (Raleigh), 5-10, Sr.

A McDonald’s and WBCA All-American, the Florida State signee averaged 19.9 points, 4.4 rebounds and 3.7 assists per contest as a senior.

SECOND TEAM

Evonna McGill, F/C, Ashbrook (Gastonia), 6-2, Sr.

Saniya Rivers, G/F, Laney (Wilmington), 5-10, Fr.

Ahlana Smith, G, Mallard Creek (Charlotte), 5-8, Sr.

Kendal Moore, G, Northwood Temple (Fayetteville), 5-6, Jr.

Shaniya Jones, G, Wesleyan Christian (High Point), 5-7, Sr.