2017-18 ALL-USA North Dakota Baseball Team

USA TODAY High School Sports is proud to announce the American Family Insurance ALL-USA North Dakota Baseball Team. Players were selected based on their athletic achievements from the 2017-18 season.

COACH OF THE YEAR

Kent Schweigert, Century (Bismarck)

Schweigert guided Century to a dominating 25-3 season and the first state championship in program history. The Patriots, whose only previous finals appearance was in 2010, mercy-ruled Grand Forks Red River in the Class A title game, 12-2

FIRST TEAM

Player of the Year

Cameron Blazek, INF, Fargo North, 6-2/185, Sr.

The Class A Senior of the Year, Blazek went 4-2 on the mound with a 0.90 ERA, 57 strikeouts and just eight walks in 39 innings. The P/1B also contributed at the plate with a .369 average and a team-best 20 RBI.

Cade Feeny, P, Century (Bismarck), 5-11/180, So.

Carson Tonini, P, Minot, 6-0/185, Sr.

Tyler Hegg, P, Thompson, 6-4/205, Sr.

Chandler Ibach, C, Fargo North, 6-3/180, Sr.

Lofton Klabunde, INF, Minot, 6-3/200, Sr.

Jake Faircloth, INF, West Fargo, 5-11/185, Sr.

Chance Johnson, INF, Williston, 6-0/225, Sr.

Adam Zavalney, OF, Park River-Fordville-Lankin (Park River), 6-4/210, Jr.

Taylor Parrett, OF, Davies (Fargo), 6-0/190, Sr.

Connor Richardson, OF, Red River (Grand Forks), 6-4/200, Sr.

SECOND TEAM

Ryan Bourassa, P, West Fargo, 6-0/220, Sr.

Jake Olson, P, Century (Bismarck), 6-0/180, Sr.

Tristen Roehrich, P, West Fargo, 6-1/170, Sr.

Creighton Rudolph, C, Minot, 5-9/175, Sr.

Cadyn Schwabe, INF, Thompson, 5-10/160, Jr.

Dawson Weikum, INF, Century (Bismarck), 5-8/165, Sr.

Zach Murphy, INF, Grand Forks Central, 5-10/170, Sr.

Marcus Niemann, INF, Grafton, 6-0/205, Sr.

Andy Gravdahl, OF, West Fargo, 5-11/175, Sr.

Dustin Kasowski, OF, Enderlin/Maple Valley, 6-0/200, Sr.

Will Madler, OF, Bismarck, 5-11/180, Jr.