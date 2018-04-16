2017-18 ALL-USA North Dakota Boys Basketball Team

USA TODAY High School Sports is proud to announce the American Family Insurance ALL-USA North Dakota Boys Basketball Team. Players were selected based on their athletic achievements from the 2017-18 season.

COACH OF THE YEAR

Darin Mattern, Century (Bismarck)

In his ninth year at the helm, Mattern led the Patriots to their first Class A state title since 2011. In the process, Mattern’s team wrapped up the year on a 21-game winning streak and finished 25-2 overall.

FIRST TEAM

Player of the Year

Wyatt Hanson, F, Stanley, 6-4/170, Sr.

This year’s North Dakota Mr. Basketball, Hanson averaged 21 points, 7 rebounds and 5 assists. A Minnesota State-Moorhead commit, Hanson finished his high school career with 2,249 points.

Trae Steckler, F/C, Mandan, 6-6/200, Sr.

A North Dakota football commit, Steckler was stellar on the court, averaging 20.7 points and 8.4 rebounds in helping the Braves take third place in Class A.

Joe Pistorius, G/F, West Fargo, 6-3/165, Sr.

The state’s Gatorade Player of the Year, Pistorius averaged 22.9 points, 4.0 assists and 2.7 steals a game in leading the Packers to the Class A state semifinals.

Andrew Christianson, G, Oak Grove Lutheran (Fargo), 6-2/180, Sr.

Christianson led the Grovers to a 20-3 campaign, averaging 25.7 points, 7.3 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 2.1 steals a game.

Kyler McGillis, G, St. John, 6-0/175, Sr.

McGillis averaged 28.6 points, 4.7 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 2.9 steals for the Woodchucks (25-2).

SECOND TEAM

Kade Amundson, C, Century (Bismarck), 6-6/165, Sr.

Carson Henningsgard, G, Hillsboro-Central Valley (Buxton), 6-1/165, So.

Zach Westphal, G, Sheyenne (West Fargo), 6-2/155, Sr.

Jake Kava, F, Shanley (Fargo), 6-3/220, Sr.

Josh Sipes, F, Century (Bismarck), 6-3/185, Sr.