2017-18 ALL-USA North Dakota Girls Basketball Team

USA TODAY High School Sports is proud to announce the American Family Insurance ALL-USA North Dakota Girls Basketball Team. Players were selected based on their athletic achievements from the 2017-18 season.

For the complete list of American Family Insurance ALL-USA state teams, click here.

COACH OF THE YEAR

Ron Metz, Century (Bismarck)

Under Metz’s guidance, the Patriots finished 26-1 and won the program’s fifth state championship (his fourth). In the Class A state final, Century defeated Mandan for the fourth time this season, 55-51, capping Century’s first state crown since 2013.

FIRST TEAM

Player of the Year

Lauren Ware, F, Century (Bismarck), 6-4, So.

The state’s Gatorade Player of the Year, Ware propelled Century to a 26-1 record and the Class A state title. In the process, the Class A First-Team All-State selection averaged 17.1 points, 11.4 rebounds, 3.9 blocks, 2.1 assists and 1.9 steals per game.

Anna Holen, G, LaMoure/Litchville-Marion, 5-8, Sr.

Named North Dakota Miss Basketball, Holen averaged 20.8 points, 6.8 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 2.1 steals in leading the Loboes to a 20-4 season.

Raegan Linster, F, Davies (Fargo), 5-10, Sr.

One of three North Dakota Miss Basketball finalists and a Class A First-Team All-State selection, Linster averaged 16 points, 5.8 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 2.1 steals in leading the Eagles (21-5) to their first regional title.

Stephanie Miller, G, North Star (Cando), 5-7, Sr.

One of three North Dakota Miss Basketball finalists and a Class B First-Team All-State selection, Miller averaged 21.2 points, 9.3 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 2.2 steals for the Bearcats.

Megan Zander, F, Mandan, 5-11, Jr.

A Class A First-Team All-State selection, Zander averaged 20.3 points, 12 rebounds, 3.1 steals, 2.2 blocks and 1.4 assists per game in leading the Braves (20-7) to the Class A state final.

SECOND TEAM

Lilly Keplin, G, Century (Bismarck), 5-7, Jr.

Elizabeth Lyons, C, Lisbon, 6-0, Sr.

Maggie Manson, G, Sheyenne (West Fargo), 5-8, Jr.

Reile Payne, G, Shanley (Fargo), 5-10, So.

Jordyn Worley, G, Langdon Area/Edmore/Munich, 5-7, Sr.