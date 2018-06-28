2017-18 ALL-USA Ohio Baseball Team

USA TODAY High School Sports is proud to announce the American Family Insurance ALL-USA Ohio Baseball Team. Players were selected based on their athletic achievements from the 2017-18 season.

COACH OF THE YEAR

Ty Brenning, Olentangy Liberty (Powell)

A year after going 13-13, Brenning led the Patriots (30-4) to their first Division I state championship. Liberty closed out its turnaround season by beating Anthony Wayne, 8-1, in the state final.

FIRST TEAM

Player of the Year

Evan Shawver, P, Steele (Amherst), 6-0/170, Sr.

The state’s Division I Player of the Year, Shawver went 8-1 with a 0.11 ERA and led the Comets (25-5) to the Div. I regional semifinals. A Cincinnati signee, Shawver struck out 122 batters in 61.1 innings pitched.

Mack Anglin, P, Highland (Sparta), 6-5/175, Jr.

Yianni Skeriotis, P, Jackson (Massillon), 6-3/185, Jr.

Keegan Fish, C, Lakota West (West Chester), 5-11/195, Sr.

Jase Bowen, INF, Central Catholic (Toledo), 6-1/178, Jr.

Zach Dezenzo, INF, Marlington (Alliance), 6-4/195, Sr.

Avery Fisher, INF, Ontario, 5-9/160, Jr.

Nick Northcut, INF, Mason, 6-0/198, Sr.

Nolan Clegg, OF, Toronto, 6-3/195, Sr.

Don Goodes, OF, Wapakoneta, 5-11/185, Sr.

Joey Velazquez, OF, St. Francis DeSales (Columbus), 6-0/205, Jr.

SECOND TEAM

Mitch Milheim, P, Olentangy Liberty (Powell), 6-1/190, Sr.

Will Pfennig, P, Mason, 6-0/150, Sr.

Mo Schaffer, P, Archbishop Moeller (Cincinnati), 6-0/230, Sr.

Trey Wright, C, Jackson (Massillon), 6-0/190, Jr.

Cal Conley, INF, West Clermont (Batavia), 5-11/175, Sr.

Lane Flamm, INF, New Richmond, 5-10/168, Sr.

Gavin McGaughey, INF, Kings (Kings Mills), 5-11/210, Sr.

Owen Recker, INF, Kalida, 6-4/225, Jr.

Leighton Banjoff, OF, Elyria Catholic, 6-0/195, Jr.

Drake Batcho, OF, Champion (Warren), 6-4/190, Sr.

JP Sponseller, OF, Mason, 5-11/200, Jr.