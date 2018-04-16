2017-18 ALL-USA Ohio Boys Basketball Team

USA TODAY High School Sports is proud to announce the American Family Insurance ALL-USA Ohio Boys Basketball Team. Players were selected based on their athletic achievements from the 2017-18 season.

For the complete list of American Family Insurance ALL-USA state teams, click here.

COACH OF THE YEAR

Carl Kremer, Archbishop Moeller (Cincinnati)

Kremer led Moeller to its fourth Division I title, with an 83-65 thrashing of No. 1 Solon in the championship game. To earn the title, Kremer’s Crusaders (32-3) shot 70.8 percent from the field while holding Solon to 34.4 percent.

FIRST TEAM

Player of the Year

Dane Goodwin, G, Upper Arlington, 6-5/187, Sr.

Named the state’s Mr. Basketball and a member of the national ALL-USA Third Team, Goodwin averaged 24.1 points and 9.6 rebounds per game in helping Upper Arlington to a 23-2 record. In his four years as a starter, the Notre Dame commit went 87-15 and finished as the program’s career leader in points (1,951) and rebounds (817).

Pete Nance, G/F, Revere (Richfield), 6-8/180, Sr.

The state’s Division II Player of the Year, the Northwestern-bound Nance averaged 21 points, 12 rebounds, four assists and four blocks per game for the Minutemen (20-5).

Justin Ahrens, F, Versailles, 6-5/181, Sr.

An Ohio State signee and the state’s Division III Player of the Year, Ahrens averaged 26 points, 8.3 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 1.7 steals and 1.4 blocks per game for the Tigers (23-6).

Darius Bazley, F, Princeton (Cincinnati), 6-9/200, Sr.

A McDonald’s All-American who will enter the NBA G-League next year after decommitting from Syracuse, Bazley was a Division I First Team All-State selection, averaging 15.3 points a game for the Vikings (27-6).

Jerome Hunter, F, Pickerington North, 6-7/195, Sr.

An Indiana signee and Division 1 All-State selection, Hunter averaged 21.0 points, 10.6 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 2.7 steals a game for the 20-5 Panthers.

SECOND TEAM

Michael Bothwell, G, Cornerstone Christian (Willoughby), 6-3/170, Sr.

Sincere Carry, G, Solon, 5-11/180, Sr.

Kollin Van Horn, C, Fairland (Proctorville), 6-8/215, Sr.

Cameron Brooks-Harris, F, Zanesville, 6-7/180, Sr.

Vincent Williams, F, St. John’s Jesuit (Toledo), 6-5/180, Sr.