2017-18 ALL-USA Ohio Girls Basketball Team

USA TODAY High School Sports is proud to announce the American Family Insurance ALL-USA Ohio Girls Basketball Team. Players were selected based on their athletic achievements from the 2017-18 season.

COACH OF THE YEAR

Johnathan Hedgepeth, Pickerington Central

The fifth-year head coach guided the Tigers to a 28-2 season and their first Division I state title in 19 years. It took a 49-45 triumph over Solon in the state final to clinch the championship.

FIRST TEAM

Player of the Year

Kierstan Bell, G, McKinley (Canton), 6-1, Jr.

Ohio’s Ms. Basketball for the second straight year, Bell averaged 33.4 points, 10 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 5.1 steals per game. She was also named the state’s Gatorade Player of the Year after leading the Lady Pups (23-2) to a Division I district final.

Taylor Mikesell, G, Jackson (Massillon), 5-11, Sr.

The Maryland signee closed out her prolific prep career averaging 30.7 points, 6.5 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 3.7 steals per game while leading the Polar Bears (22-5) to the Division I state quarterfinals.

Jordan Horston, G, Columbus Africentric, 6-0, Jr.

The state’s Division III co-Player of the Year, Horston averaged 18.1 points, 6.2 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 4.3 steals in lifting Africentric (27-3) to the Div. III state title.

Naz Hillmon, F/C, Gilmour Academy (Gates Mills), 6-2, Sr.

A Michigan signee, Hillmon was named Division II co-Player of the Year after averaging 21 points, 14 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 2.0 steals, lifting the Lancers to the Div. II state final.

Jacy Sheldon, G, Coffman (Dublin), 5-9, Jr.

The state’s Division I co-Player of the Year, Sheldon averaged 26.1 points, 6.3 rebounds, 6.0 assists and 5.2 steals for the Shamrocks.

SECOND TEAM

Zia Cooke, G, Rogers (Toledo), 5-9, Jr.

Maddie Frederick, G, Tippecanoe (Tipp City), 6-0, Sr.

Valencia Myers, F/C, Solon, 6-3, Sr.

Sammie Puisis, G, Mason, 6-1, Jr.

Abby Prohaska, G, Lakota West (West Chester), 5-10, Sr.