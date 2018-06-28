2017-18 ALL-USA Oklahoma Baseball Team

USA TODAY High School Sports is proud to announce the American Family Insurance ALL-USA Oklahoma Baseball Team. Players were selected based on their athletic achievements from the 2017-18 season.

For the complete list of American Family Insurance ALL-USA state teams, click here.

COACH OF THE YEAR

Brian Begnel, Bishop Kelley (Tulsa)

Begnel led the Comets (30-6) to the Class 5A state title, their first since 2011 and the program’s sixth in school history. Begnel went out on top as, three days after his team defeated Pryor by a 7-2 score in the state title game, the 36-year coaching veteran stepped down.

FIRST TEAM

Player of the Year

Tyler Polk, P, Duncan, 5-11/195, Sr.

The state’s Gatorade Player of the Year, Polk went 10-1 with a 0.48 ERA, 104 strikeouts and just 21 walks in 58.2 innings as the Demons (29-7) reached the Class 5A quarterfinals. An Oklahoma State signee, he also batted .520 with two home runs, 36 RBI and 18 stolen bases.

Kale Davis, P, Westmoore (Oklahoma City), 6-4/215, Jr.

Jaken Snider, P, Elgin, 5-11/205, Sr.

Chandler Shapard, C, Heritage Hall (Oklahoma City), 6-1/165, Sr.

Carson Atwood, INF, Silo (Durant), 6-0/200, So.

Jace Bohrofen, INF, Westmoore (Oklahoma City), 6-1/175, So.

Ryan Gendron, INF, Bishop Kelley (Tulsa), 6-4/195, Sr.

Drew Miller, INF, Pryor, 6-1/170, Sr.

Logan Glass, OF, Mustang, 6-3/190, Sr.

Christopher Goldston, OF, Leedey, 5-9/160, Sr.

DeClaudio Irvin, OF, Midwest City, 6-0/175, Sr.

SECOND TEAM

Tyler Dean, P, Latta (Ada), 6-3/195, Sr.

Rhett Kouba, P, El Reno, 6-1/165, Sr.

Nate Wohlgemuth, P, Owasso, 5-11/195, So.

Brayden Rodden, C, Oktaha, 5-9/160, Sr.

Alex Austin, INF, Collinsville, 6-4/220, Sr.

Connor Beichler, INF, Owasso, 5-10/160, Sr.

Javier Ramos, INF, Vian, 6-6/185, Sr.

Kade Self, INF, Shawnee, 6-3/230, Sr.

Gant Hathcock, OF, Dale, 6-0/200, Sr.

Landen Wood, OF, Union (Tulsa), 5-11/165, Sr.

Hudson Woods, OF, Choctaw, 6-1/190, Sr.