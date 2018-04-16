2017-18 ALL-USA Oklahoma Boys Basketball Team

USA TODAY High School Sports is proud to announce the American Family Insurance ALL-USA Oklahoma Boys Basketball Team. Players were selected based on their athletic achievements from the 2017-18 season.

For the complete list of American Family Insurance ALL-USA state teams, click here.

COACH OF THE YEAR

Ryan Wagner, Putnam City North (Oklahoma City)

Under Wagner’s guidance, the Panthers won the first state championship in school history. The 25-5 season culminated with a 65-58 victory over Edmond Santa Fe in the Class 6A state title game.

FIRST TEAM

Player of the Year

Mason Harrell, G, Carl Albert (Midwest City), 5-8/140, Sr.

The state’s Gatorade Player of the Year, Harrell averaged 33 points, 4.5 assists and 4.6 rebounds a game in leading Carl Albert to the Class 5A state quarterfinals. He will play at Texas State starting in the fall.

Jaycson Bereal, F, Booker T. Washington (Tulsa), 6-7/200, Sr.

A Boise State signee, Bereal averaged 14 points and eight rebounds in leading the Hornets to the Class 5A state final.

Kalib Boone, C, Memorial (Tulsa), 6-8/190, Jr.

Boone averaged 17.1 points, 12.8 rebounds and 4.1 blocks in leading the Chargers (27-2) to their second straight Class 5A state championship.

Adokiye Iyaye, G, Putnam City North (Oklahoma City), 6-3/165, Sr.

A Texas-San Antonio signee, Iyaye averaged 17 points, five rebounds, four assists and two steals per game in propelling the Panthers (25-5) to the program’s first Class 6A state championship.

RayQuan Elliott, G, Hale (Tulsa), 6-3/170, Sr.

Elliott averaged 31.7 points, 7.6 rebounds, 2.4 steals and 1.4 assists for 13-10 Hale.

SECOND TEAM

Keylan Boone, F, Memorial (Tulsa), 6-6/185, Jr.

Josh Robinson, G/F, Broken Arrow, 6-5/168, Sr.

Trey Hopkins, G, Carl Albert (Midwest City), 6-3/190, Sr.

Tauriawn Knight, G, Edmond Santa Fe, 6-1/170, Sr.

Colt Savage, G, Page (Sand Springs), 6-5/185, Sr.