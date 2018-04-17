2017-18 ALL-USA Oklahoma Girls Basketball Team

USA TODAY High School Sports is proud to announce the American Family Insurance ALL-USA Oklahoma Girls Basketball Team. Players were selected based on their athletic achievements from the 2017-18 season.

For the complete list of American Family Insurance ALL-USA state teams, click here.

COACH OF THE YEAR

Matt Sweeney, Owasso

Sweeney led the Rams to a 26-3 season and their first state title since 1990. In the Class 6A state title game, Owasso got past Putnam City West, 53-51.

FIRST TEAM

Player of the Year

Jessi Murcer, G, Westmoore (Oklahoma City), 5-8, Sr.

The Miss Basketball finalist averaged 21.3 points, 3.4 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 2.0 steals per game for the Jaguars (21-6). The state’s Gatorade Player of the Year, Murcer will be playing basketball at Oklahoma starting in the fall.

Terryn Milton, G, Owasso, 5-9, Sr.

The Texas-Arlington signee keyed Owasso’s run to its first Class 6A state title in 28 years, averaging 11.8 points, 5.4 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 2.2 assists for the Rams (26-3).

Sydney Manning, G, Cashion, 5-9, Sr.

A Missouri State signee, Manning averaged 17.1 points, 7.5 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 3.5 steals as the Wildcats reached the Class 2A state final.

Gabby Gregory, F, Holland Hall (Tulsa), 6-0, Jr.

Gregory was named the Pinnacle Valley Conference MVP for the second straight year after averaging 31.5 points and surpassing the 2,000-point mark.

Ce’Nara Skanes, F, Putnam City West (Oklahoma City), 6-0, Sr.

The Florida International commit averaged 15.5 points, 12.3 rebounds, 2.7 steals, 2.1 assists and 1.7 blocks per game as the Patriots (24-3) reached the Class 6A state final.

SECOND TEAM

Chantae Embry, F, Prague, 6-2, Fr.

Erika Ankney, G, Harrah, 5-8, Sr.

Mya Bhinhar, G, Owasso, 5-9, Sr.

Macy Gore, G, Seiling, 5-9, Jr.

Jena´ Williams, G, Bartlesville, 5-8, Jr.