2017-18 ALL-USA Oregon Baseball Team

American Family Insurance ALL-USA Oregon Baseball Team. Players were selected based on their athletic achievements from the 2017-18 season.

COACH OF THE YEAR

Casey Webster, Gladstone

In his 27th season as the head coach of the Gladiators, Webster won his first state title. Gladstone (22-8) did not make the Class 4A state playoffs in either 2016 or 2017.

FIRST TEAM

Player of the Year

Larson Kindreich, P, Crater (Central Point), 6-3/200, Sr.

Kindreich hurled 37 consecutive no-hit innings deep into the postseason, including a pair of playoff no-hitters as Crater won the Class 5A state title. The Biola (Calif.) University commit finished the season 9-2 with a 0.70 ERA and 154 strikeouts in 69.2 innings.

G.T. Blackman, P, La Grande, 5-10/165, Sr.

Willie Weiss, P, Westview (Portland), 6-3/200, Sr.

Aaron Zavala, C, South Salem (Salem), 6-1/195, Sr.

Derek Lee, INF, Gladstone, 5-10/178, Sr.

Jake Dukart, INF, Lake Oswego, 6-3/180, Sr.

Briley Knight, INF, Crescent Valley (Corvallis), 5-10/186, Sr.

Will Spitznagel, INF, Jesuit (Portland), 6-0/175, Jr.

Matt Easton, OF, Lincoln (Portland), 5-11/180, Sr.

Jacob Melton, OF, South Medford, 6-3/180, Sr.

Curran Mitzel, OF, Hillsboro, 5-10/170, Sr.

SECOND TEAM

Riley Aggson, P, Sherwood, 6-2/185, Sr.

Zane Mills, P, Lincoln (Portland), 6-4/210, Sr.

Cole Wilkinson, P, Churchill (Eugene), 6-1/175, Sr.

Isaac Lovings, C, Sunset (Portland), 6-0/225, Sr.

Grant Carley, INF, Santiam Christian (Corvallis), 6-0/165, Sr.

Kyle Dernedde, INF, Tualatin, 5-9/175, Jr.

Greg Mehlhaff, INF, Clackamas, 6-2/180, Sr.

Kenji Lamdin, INF, Grant (Portland), 6-2/175, Jr.

Christian Cooney, OF, Central Catholic (Portland), 6-3/200, Jr.

Max Long, OF, Sprague (Salem), 6-1/185, Sr.

Blake Arritola, OF, West Salem, 5-8/150, Sr.