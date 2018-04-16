2017-18 ALL-USA Oregon Boys Basketball Team

USA TODAY High School Sports is proud to announce the American Family Insurance ALL-USA Oregon Boys Basketball Team. Players were selected based on their athletic achievements from the 2017-18 season.

COACH OF THE YEAR

Blaine Liberatore, Thurston (Springfield)

The Colts hadn’t been in the state tournament in a decade and had never reached a state final, but Liberatore led them all the way to a title in 2018. Thurston went 22-6 overall and crushed two-time defending champ Wilsonville in the Class 5A final, 54-36.

FIRST TEAM

Player of the Year

Aaron Deloney, G, Grant (Portland), 5-11/160, Jr.

The dynamic young guard emerged as a star this season, sparking Grant’s run to its first state championship in a decade. Deloney averaged 25 points, 5.5 assists and four rebounds per game.

Marcus Tsohonis, G, Jefferson (Portland), 6-5/180, Jr.

The PIL Player of the Year, Tsohonis averaged 24.1 points, 7.4 assists and 6.2 rebounds before breaking a finger in the postseason.

Kyle Greeley, G, West Salem (Salem), 6-5/185, Sr.

The leading scorer in Class 6A, the Portland State commit averaged 27.8 points per game and earned Greater Valley Conference MVP honors.

Kamaka Hepa, F, Jefferson (Portland), 6-10/225, Sr.

A three-time Gatorade winner—twice in Alaska and this season in Oregon—the Texas commit posted 16.6 points, 10.4 rebounds, 6.3 blocks and 3.5 assists per game.

Teagan Quitoriano, F, Sprague (Salem), 6-7/250, Sr.

Also a football standout, Quitoriano capped his prep roundball career by scoring 22 points and snaring 11.5 rebounds per game.

SECOND TEAM

Kelton Samore, F, Grant (Portland), 6-8/200, Sr.

Jake Estep, G/F, Beaverton, 6-5/180, Sr.

Kaison Faust, G, North Medford (Medford), 6-2/170, Sr.

Bryce Sloan, G, Lincoln (Portland), 6-4/175, Sr.

Isaac Lange, G, Thurston (Springfield), 6-2/170, Jr.