2017-18 ALL-USA Oregon Girls Basketball Team

USA TODAY High School Sports is proud to announce the American Family Insurance ALL-USA Oregon Girls Basketball Team. Players were selected based on their athletic achievements from the 2017-18 season.

COACH OF THE YEAR

Bruce Bryant, Marshfield (Coos Bay)

The seventh-year head coach took a young team with just two seniors on the roster and won the first state title in program history. Bryant’s squad went 26-2 overall and won its final 15 games, including a 48-41 victory over Cascade in the Class 4A title game.

FIRST TEAM

Player of the Year

Cameron Brink, F, Southridge (Beaverton), 6-4, So.

The No. 4 sophomore recruit in the nation according to ESPN, Brink led the Skyhawks to a 28-1 record and the Class 6A state title. Also the state’s Gatorade Player of the Year, she averaged 17.1 points, 10.5 rebounds and 2.7 blocks per game.

Monka Hickok, F, Grant (Portland), 5-10, Jr.

The Portland Interscholastic League MVP paced Class 6A with 21.0 points per game while also contributing 7.2 rebounds.

Kalani Hayes, F/G, Clackamas, 5-11, Jr.

Hayes posted 13.4 points, 5.4 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 2.4 steals per game, earning Mt. Hood Conference Player of the Year honors.

Taycee Wedin, G, La Salle (Milwaukie), 5-9, Sr.

The St. Mary’s commit averaged 20.2 points, 3.4 rebounds and 2.7 assists a night and was named top player in the Northwest Oregon Conference.

Maggie Freeman, G, Southridge (Beaverton), 5-11, Sr.

The Boise State recruit was a key cog for the state champs, recording 14.7 points, 3.7 rebounds and 2.4 steals per contest.

SECOND TEAM

Kamryn Jones, F, Westview (Portland), 6-0, Jr.

Aaronette Vonleh, F/C, West Linn, 6-3, Fr.

Shawnie Spink, G, Dayton, 5-6, Sr.

Tayler Lyday, G, Benson Tech (Portland), 6-1, Jr.

Katie Mayhue, G, South Albany, 5-11, Sr.