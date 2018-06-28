2017-18 ALL-USA Pennsylvania Baseball Team

USA TODAY High School Sports is proud to announce the American Family Insurance ALL-USA Pennsylvania Baseball Team. Players were selected based on their athletic achievements from the 2017-18 season.
For the complete list of American Family Insurance ALL-USA state teams, click here.
COACH OF THE YEAR
Tim Bruzdewicz, Canon-McMillan (Canonsburg)
Bruzdewicz guided the Big Macs (21-5) to the Class 6A state title. In defeating Bensalem in the state title game, 10-3, Canon-McMillan became only the fourth team –and the first since 1996 — to win both WPIAL and PIAA titles in the largest classification.
FIRST TEAM
Player of the Year
Kyler Fedko, INF, Vincentian Academy (Pittsburgh), 6-2/215, Sr.
Fedko batted .661 with eight home runs, 40 RBI and 46 runs scored in leading the Royals (20-4) to WPIAL and PIAA Class A titles. Fedko has committed to play at the University of Connecticut.
Dillon Marsh, P, Lancaster Catholic, 6-2/215, Sr.
Luke Wagner, P, Red Land (Lewisberry), 5-11/165, So.
Luke Zimmerman, P, Marple Newtown (Newtown Square), 6-1/215, Sr.
Andrew Cossetti, C, La Salle College (Wyndmoor), 6-0/215, Sr.
Sean Guilbe, INF, Muhlenberg (Laureldale), 6-2/185, Sr.
Brock Helverson, INF, Perkiomen Valley (Collegeville), 6-3/180, Sr.
Nick Lucky, INF, Cocalico (Denver), 6-1/185, Sr.
Austin Hendrick, OF, West Allegheny (Imperial), 6-1/195, So.
Tyler Kehoe, OF, Archbishop Carroll (Radnor), 5-10/182, Jr.
Mike Siani, OF, William Penn Charter (Philadelphia), 6-0/195. Sr.
SECOND TEAM
Tyler Burchett, P, Red Lion, 6-5/225, Sr.
Joe Miller, P, La Salle College (Wyndmoor), 5-10/170, Sr.
Zach Rohaley, P, Canon-McMillan (Canonsburg), 6-2/214, Sr.
Jared Payne, C, Red Land (Lewisberry), 5-11/185, Jr.
Adam Cecere, INF, Forest Hills (Sidman), 6-4/220, Jr.
Nick Dean, INF, Bensalem, 6-3/175, Jr.
Brandon Schaeffer, INF, Schuylkill Haven, 6-1/180, Sr.
Michael Turconi, INF, Blackhawk (Beaver Falls), 5-10/170, Sr.
Anthony Cossetti, OF, La Salle College (Wyndmoor), 5-10/175, Sr.
Kyle Hess, OF, Donegal (Mt. Joy), 6-0/190, Sr.
Jake Kelchner, OF, Archbishop Carroll (Radnor), 6-2/195, Sr.