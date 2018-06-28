2017-18 ALL-USA Pennsylvania Baseball Team

USA TODAY High School Sports is proud to announce the American Family Insurance ALL-USA Pennsylvania Baseball Team. Players were selected based on their athletic achievements from the 2017-18 season.

COACH OF THE YEAR

Tim Bruzdewicz, Canon-McMillan (Canonsburg)

Bruzdewicz guided the Big Macs (21-5) to the Class 6A state title. In defeating Bensalem in the state title game, 10-3, Canon-McMillan became only the fourth team –and the first since 1996 — to win both WPIAL and PIAA titles in the largest classification.

FIRST TEAM

Player of the Year

Kyler Fedko, INF, Vincentian Academy (Pittsburgh), 6-2/215, Sr.

Fedko batted .661 with eight home runs, 40 RBI and 46 runs scored in leading the Royals (20-4) to WPIAL and PIAA Class A titles. Fedko has committed to play at the University of Connecticut.

Dillon Marsh, P, Lancaster Catholic, 6-2/215, Sr.

Luke Wagner, P, Red Land (Lewisberry), 5-11/165, So.

Luke Zimmerman, P, Marple Newtown (Newtown Square), 6-1/215, Sr.

Andrew Cossetti, C, La Salle College (Wyndmoor), 6-0/215, Sr.

Sean Guilbe, INF, Muhlenberg (Laureldale), 6-2/185, Sr.

Brock Helverson, INF, Perkiomen Valley (Collegeville), 6-3/180, Sr.

Nick Lucky, INF, Cocalico (Denver), 6-1/185, Sr.

Austin Hendrick, OF, West Allegheny (Imperial), 6-1/195, So.

Tyler Kehoe, OF, Archbishop Carroll (Radnor), 5-10/182, Jr.

Mike Siani, OF, William Penn Charter (Philadelphia), 6-0/195. Sr.

SECOND TEAM

Tyler Burchett, P, Red Lion, 6-5/225, Sr.

Joe Miller, P, La Salle College (Wyndmoor), 5-10/170, Sr.

Zach Rohaley, P, Canon-McMillan (Canonsburg), 6-2/214, Sr.

Jared Payne, C, Red Land (Lewisberry), 5-11/185, Jr.

Adam Cecere, INF, Forest Hills (Sidman), 6-4/220, Jr.

Nick Dean, INF, Bensalem, 6-3/175, Jr.

Brandon Schaeffer, INF, Schuylkill Haven, 6-1/180, Sr.

Michael Turconi, INF, Blackhawk (Beaver Falls), 5-10/170, Sr.

Anthony Cossetti, OF, La Salle College (Wyndmoor), 5-10/175, Sr.

Kyle Hess, OF, Donegal (Mt. Joy), 6-0/190, Sr.

Jake Kelchner, OF, Archbishop Carroll (Radnor), 6-2/195, Sr.