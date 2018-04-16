2017-18 ALL-USA Pennsylvania Boys Basketball Team

USA TODAY High School Sports is proud to announce the American Family Insurance ALL-USA Pennsylvania Boys Basketball Team. Players were selected based on their athletic achievements from the 2017-18 season.

COACH OF THE YEAR

Matt Griffin, Roman Catholic (Philadelphia)

Griffin’s first season ended with a disappointing first-round loss in the state tournament, but the 28-year-old’s second attempt went much better. Griffin guided the Cahillites to a 24-6 record and both the Catholic League and Class 6A championships–avenging earlier defeats in each game.

FIRST TEAM

Player of the Year

Cam Reddish, G/F, Westtown (West Chester), 6-8/210, Sr.

The National ALL-USA First Team selection and Duke commit is ranked as the No. 3 recruit in the country by ESPN and earned invitations to the McDonald’s All-American Game and the Jordan Brand Classic. Also a member of the U-19 National Team, Reddish averaged 26.6 points, 5.5 rebounds and 3.2 assists as a senior.

Isaiah Wong, G, Monsignor Bonner (Drexel Hill), 6-3/150, Jr.

The Catholic League MVP posted 21.6 points per game to go with 6.5 rebounds and 3.5 assists.

Robby Carmody, G, Mars, 6-4/200, Sr.

The state’s Gatorade Player of the Year lifted the Fightin’ Planets to the Class 5A title game, averaging 31.1 points, 14.1 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 3.7 steals on a nightly basis.

Seth Lundy, F/G, Roman Catholic (Philadelphia), 6-6/195, Jr.

Lundy notched a team-best 15.4 points per game to lead the balanced Cahillites to a Class 6A state title.

Ryan Young, F/C, Bethlehem Catholic, 6-10/225, Sr.

The Northwestern recruit scored 16.3 points and hauled in 12.2 rebounds per game for the 29-4 Hawks.

SECOND TEAM

Eric Dixon, C, Abington, 6-6/250, Jr.

Jake Forrester, F, Westtown (West Chester), 6-8/215, Sr.

Donta Scott, F/G, Imhotep (Philadelphia), 6-6/200, Jr.

Lynn Greer, G, Roman Catholic (Philadelphia), 6-3/160, So.

Chris Arcidiacono, G, Neshaminy (Langhorne), 6-4/190, Sr.