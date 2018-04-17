2017-18 ALL-USA Pennsylvania Girls Basketball Team

USA TODAY High School Sports is proud to announce the American Family Insurance ALL-USA Pennsylvania Girls Basketball Team. Players were selected based on their athletic achievements from the 2017-18 season.

COACH OF THE YEAR

Jim Romano, Jenkintown

In his 36th year on the bench for the Drakes, Romano crossed the 600-victory barrier (627-333) and led his team to their first state championship. Jenkintown went 31-1 overall and outlasted Juniata Valley in the Class 1A state final, 51-46, in overtime.

FIRST TEAM

Player of the Year

Kiki Jefferson, F, Lancaster Catholic, 6-0, Jr.

The only returning member of the ALL-USA First Team, Jefferson led the Crusaders to a perfect 32-0 season and the Class 4A state championship. The PennLive Player of the Year, she averaged 18.5 points, 9.6 rebounds and four assists per game, and posted a 24-point, 15-board effort against Berks Catholic in the state final.

Alli Campbell, G, Bellwood-Antis (Bellwood), 6-0, So.

The state’s Gatorade Player of the Year carried the Blue Devils to the Class 2A state championship, averaging 26.4 points, 8.2 rebounds, 5.1 assists and 4.1 steals per game.

Amani Johnson, G, East Allegheny (North Versailles), 5-6, Sr.

The explosive Kennesaw State recruit recorded 26.3 points, 6.6 assists and 3.7 steals per game as a senior.

Taylor O’Brien, G, Plymouth Whitemarsh (Plymouth Meeting), 5-9, Sr.

Bucknell-bound O’Brien became the first girl in school history to top 2,000 career points, averaging 22.8 points per contest in her final season.

Diamond Bragg, G, Camp Hill, 5-9, Sr.

The Wisconsin signee capped her superb career by averaging 21.2 points, 8.5 rebounds, 6.3 assists and 3.9 steals per game for the Lions.

SECOND TEAM

Mackenzie Gardler, G, Cardinal O’Hara (Springfield), 5-6, Sr.

Jabria Ingram, G, Neumann-Goretti (Philadelphia), 5-8, Sr.

Lauren Wasylson, G/F, Mars, 6-0, Sr.

Jackie Vargas, C/F, Upper Dublin (Fort Washington), 6-3, So.

Anna Camden, F, Shipley (Bryn Mawr), 6-3, Jr.