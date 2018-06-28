2017-18 ALL-USA Rhode Island Baseball Team

USA TODAY High School Sports is proud to announce the American Family Insurance ALL-USA Rhode Island Baseball Team. Players were selected based on their athletic achievements from the 2017-18 season.

For the complete list of American Family Insurance ALL-USA state teams, click here.

COACH OF THE YEAR

Andy Devereaux, Chariho (Wood River Junction)

The Rams swept the Division II state championship series from 2016 and 2017 winner Ponaganset to complete a 22-4 season. It was Chariho’s first state title since 1966.

FIRST TEAM

Player of the Year

Ben Sears, INF, East Providence, 6-4/180, Sr.

The Wheaton College recruit consistently faced the top teams in the state and was 6-2 with a 1.26 ERA and 87 strikeouts in 72.1 innings. At the plate, the Gatorade Player of the Year hit .482 with a .530 on-base percentage and a .660 slugging percentage.

Broc French, P, South Kingstown (Wakefield), 6-2/150, Jr.

Ben Harrison, P, Chariho (Wood River Junction), 6-2/175, Jr.

Brett Traficante, P, Cranston West, 6-0/173, Sr.

Blaine Lidsky, C, South Kingstown (Wakefield), 6-1/200, Jr.

Nick Croteau, INF, Cumberland, 5-7/165, Jr.

Drew Fallon, INF, Moses Brown (Providence), 6-2/185, Jr.

Matt Woods, INF, Pilgrim (Warwick), 6-1, 175, Sr.

Billy Butler, OF, Ponaganset (North Scituate), 6-2/200, Sr.

Tucker Flint, OF, Bishop Hendricken (Warwick), 6-2/205, Jr.

Andy Marra, OF, Barrington, 6-2/215, Sr.

SECOND TEAM

Dom Cunha, P, Lincoln, 6-1/205, Sr.

Kenny Desrosiers, P, Ponaganset (North Scituate), 5-8/140, Sr.

Matt Smaldone, P, Bishop Hendricken (Warwick), 6-0/175, Jr.

Alex Martinez, C, Cranston East, 5-10/180, Sr.

Dan Baruch, INF, Wheeler, 6-1/205, Jr.

Ben Kaliher, INF, Providence Country Day (East Providence), 5-8/155, Jr.

Cole Podedworny, INF, South Kingstown (Wakefield), 6-0/160, Jr.

Cabot Maher, INF, Barrington, 6-0/205, Sr.

Aaron DeSousa, OF, Lincoln, 6-4/180, Jr.

Conor Kiely, OF, Bishop Hendricken (Warwick), 6-0/170, Sr.

Jake Studley, OF, Moses Brown (Providence), 5-11/190, Sr.