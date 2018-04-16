2017-18 ALL-USA Rhode Island Boys Basketball Team

USA TODAY High School Sports is proud to announce the American Family Insurance ALL-USA Rhode Island Boys Basketball Team. Players were selected based on their athletic achievements from the 2017-18 season.

COACH OF THE YEAR

Sean Kelly, Wheeler (Providence)

The eighth-year head coach—who set the school career scoring record in his playing days—led the Warriors to their first Div. 3 state title. Wheeler posted a perfect league record (21-5 overall) and knocked off defending champ Tiverton, 60-50, in the championship game.

FIRST TEAM

Player of the Year

Brycen Goodine, G, St. Andrew’s (Barrington), 6-4/170, Jr.

An All-New England selection and the state’s Gatorade Player of the Year, Goodine averaged 21.1 points, 6.5 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 2.4 steals per game. The Syracuse verbal commit connected on 52.3 percent of his 3-pointers and led the Saints to the NEPSAC Class AA final.

Tyler Kolek, G, Cumberland, 6-2/180, Jr.

Kolek paced the state in scoring with 24.9 points per game, also contributing 8.3 rebounds, 5.4 assists and 3.3 steals for the state semifinalists.

Erickson Bans, G, Shea (Pawtucket), 5-11/160, So.

An ALL-USA First Team pick as a freshman, Bans was even better this season, pouring in 22.2 points per game.

Tyrone Weeks, F/G, Bishop Hendricken (West Warwick), 6-4/185, Sr.

The driving force on Bishop Hendricken’s state championship squad, Weeks averaged 23.0 points, 10.7 rebounds and 2.2 blocks per contest.

Keegan Records, F/C, South Kingstown (Wakefield), 6-8/220, Sr.

A walking double-double, Records scored 19.8 points per game for the 18-8 Rebels, who reached the state semifinals for the first time.

SECOND TEAM

Aaron Gray, F, La Salle (Providence), 6-5/170, Jr.

Aireus Raspberry, G, Cranston East, 5-11/165, Jr.

Charles Martinez, G, Mt. Pleasant (Providence), 5-11/165, Sr.

Elijah Ramos, G, Wheeler (Providence), 5-9/160, Sr.

Robert Baum, G, St. Andrew’s (Barrington), 6-0/160, Jr.