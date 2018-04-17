2017-18 ALL-USA Rhode Island Girls Basketball Team

USA TODAY High School Sports is proud to announce the American Family Insurance ALL-USA Rhode Island Girls Basketball Team. Players were selected based on their athletic achievements from the 2017-18 season.

For the complete list of American Family Insurance ALL-USA state teams, click here.

COACH OF THE YEAR

Laurie Center, Moses Brown (Barrington)

The Quakers’ coach for more than 30 years, Center helped deliver the first overall state championship in program history. The second-seeded Quakers (20-5) bounced back from losing in the Div. 1 title game and claimed the crown with a thrilling 55-51 decision over Barrington.

FIRST TEAM

Player of the Year

Janai Crooms, G, St. Andrew’s (Barrington), 5-10, Sr.

A four-time New England All-Star, Crooms has earned ALL-USA Player of the Year honors for the second straight season. The Ohio State commit averaged 12.3 points, 10.2 rebounds and 6.5 assists per game.

Lexi Greffen, G, Portsmouth, 5-7, Jr.

The athletic junior topped Division 1 in scoring, pouring in 19.7 points per game for the Patriots.

Christina Kiser, G, La Salle (Providence), 5-8, Sr.

Kiser averaged 16.1 points, six rebounds and four assists per game, leading the Rams to the Division 1 championship.

Oluchi Ezemma, F/C, Moses Brown (Barrington), 5-11, Sr.

The Holy Cross commit averaged 19.1 points and 14 rebounds per game, including 21 points and 15 rebounds in the state final to earn tournament MVP honors.

Maia Caito, C, Cranston East, 6-4, Sr.

The state’s most imposing inside presence, Caito averaged 16.5 points, 15 rebounds and 5.6 blocks per game, and committed to play for Wisconsin.

SECOND TEAM

Jordan Moretti, G, Johnston, 5-3, Sr.

Anna Metcalf, G, Wheeler (Providence), 5-10, Sr.

Izzy Booth, F/G, Rogers (Newport), 5-9, Jr.

Hannah Burke, F/G, East Greenwich, 5-11, Sr.

Michaela Sullivan, F, St. George’s (Middletown), 6-0, Sr.