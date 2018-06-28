2017-18 ALL-USA South Carolina Baseball Team

USA TODAY High School Sports is proud to announce the American Family Insurance ALL-USA South Carolina Baseball Team. Players were selected based on their athletic achievements from the 2017-18 season.

COACH OF THE YEAR

Scott McLeod, Chapin

Just six months removed from a kidney transplant, McLeod guided the Eagles (27-6) to the Class 4A state championship. They clinched the state title, the program’s 11th, but its first since 2002, with a two-game sweep of Airport.

FIRST TEAM

Player of the Year

Garrett McDaniels, OF, Pee Dee Academy (Mullins), 6-2/170, Sr.

In leading the Eagles to their second straight SCISA Class 2A state title, McDaniels batted .468 with two home runs, 18 RBI and nine stolen bases while also posting a 0.72 ERA and striking out 98 batters in 48.2 innings pitched. Drafted by the Miami Marlins in the 30th Round of the MLB Draft, McDaniels will attend Coastal Carolina.

Geoffrey Gilbert, P, Bishop England (Daniel Island), 6-2/200, Jr.

Dylan Harley, P, Cane Bay (Summerville), 6-3/210, Sr.

Daniel Lloyd, P, Summerville, 6-2/185, Sr.

Tanner Steffy, C, Chapin, 6-0/195, Sr.

Tanner McCallister, INF, Dorman (Roebuck), 6-2/195, Sr.

Jaret Montenery, INF, Waccamaw (Pawleys Island), 5-9/165, Sr.

James Parker, INF, T.L. Hanna (Anderson), 6-2/180, Sr.

Josiah Sightler, INF, Swansea, 6-4/205, Sr.

Will Bethea, OF, A.C. Flora (Columbia), 6-2/180, Sr.

Matthew Lumsden, OF, J.L. Mann (Greenville), 6-4/200, Sr.

SECOND TEAM

Nolan Bolt, P, Indian Land (Fort Mill), 6-2/185, Sr.

Nathaniel Lamb, P, Chesnee, 6-5/196, Sr.

Kirby Connell, P, Blacksburg, 6-1, 175, Jr.

John Michael Faile, C, Boiling Springs, 6-1/215, Sr.

Rhett Cox, INF, Lewisville (Richburg), 5-11/140, Sr.

Landon Lucas, INF, Blythewood, 6-2/175, So.

Tyler Corbitt, INF, Airport (West Columbia), 6-0/170, Sr.

Noah Huthmaker, INF, Lexington, 5-11/190, Sr.

Jack Hennessy, OF, Dorman (Roebuck), 5-10/155, Sr.

Max Ryerson, OF, Carolina Forest (Myrtle Beach), 6-4/215, Sr.

Alex Urban, OF, River Bluff (Lexington), 5-11/170, So.