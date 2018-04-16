2017-18 ALL-USA South Carolina Boys Basketball Team

USA TODAY High School Sports is proud to announce the American Family Insurance ALL-USA South Carolina Boys Basketball Team. Players were selected based on their athletic achievements from the 2017-18 season.

For the complete list of American Family Insurance ALL-USA state teams, click here.

COACH OF THE YEAR

Thomas Ryan, Dorman (Roebuck)

Ryan led the Cavaliers to a 25-4 record and their second straight Class 5A state title. Dorman won its final 10 games, finishing the year with a 44-33 victory over Irmo in the state final.

FIRST TEAM

Player of the Year

Zion Williamson, F, Spartanburg Day, 6-8/255, Sr.

Williamson wins the state’s Player of the Year honor for the second time after averaging 36.4 points, 11.4 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 3.4 steals and 2.3 blocks per game. A Duke signee, McDonald’s All-American and national ALL-USA First Team member, Williamson led the Griffins to the SCISA Class 2A state title.

Juwan Gary, F, Gray Collegiate (Columbia), 6-6/200, Jr.

The Class 2A Player of the Year, Gary averaged 20.5 points, 8.3 rebounds and 1.9 steals in leading the War Eagles (25-4) to a state title.

Jimmy Nichols, F, Conway, 6-8/205, Sr.

A Providence signee, the state’s Class 5A Player of the Year averaged 18 points and 10 rebounds as the Tigers (21-4) reached the Class 5A quarterfinals.

Alex Caldwell, G, Wilson (Florence), 6-0/170, Sr.

The state’s Class 4A Player of the Year and a Southeast Missouri St. commit, Caldwell averaged 22 points, seven assists and five rebounds as the Tigers (20-4) reached the Class 4A state final.

Aaron Nesmith, G, Porter-Gaud (Charleston), 6-5/190, Sr.

The state’s Gatorade Player of the Year, the Vanderbilt-bound Nesmith averaged 21 points, 4.5 assists and 1.8 rebounds per game, leading the Cyclones to their third straight SCISA Class 3A state title.

SECOND TEAM

Robert Braswell, F, Blythewood, 6-9/190, Sr.

Calvin Felder, F, Sumter, 6-7/185, Jr.

Josiah James, G, Porter-Gaud (Charleston), 6-6/195, Jr.

Jermaine Patterson, G, Bluffton, 5-11/175, Sr.

Malcolm Wilson, C, Ridge View (Columbia), 6-10/205, Jr.