2017-18 ALL-USA South Carolina Girls Basketball Team

USA TODAY High School Sports is proud to announce the American Family Insurance ALL-USA South Carolina Girls Basketball Team. Players were selected based on their athletic achievements from the 2017-18 season.

COACH OF THE YEAR

Megan Assey, Spring Valley (Columbia)

A year after bowing out in the second round, Assey led the Vikings to a 28-2 finish and their third Class 5A state title in four years. It was the first title for the second-year coach, whose team won the final over Wade Hampton, 49-37.

FIRST TEAM

Player of the Year

Danae McNeal, G, Swansea, 6-0, Jr.

McNeal averaged 24.2 points, 11 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 3.7 blocks and 3.1 steals per game. The state’s Class 3A Player of the Year, she led the Tigers (19-9) to the Class 3A state semifinals.

Skylar Blackstock, G/F, Wando (Mt. Pleasant), 5-10, Sr.

Blackstock averaged 23.5 points, 8.6 rebounds, 5.4 steals and 3.9 assists per game in leading the Warriors to a 16-7 season.

Unique Drake, G, Westwood (Blythewood), 5-7, Jr.

Drake averaged 21.5 points, 4.6 assists, 4.6 rebounds and 2.9 steals a game as the Redhawks (23-4) reached the Class 4A state semifinals.

Alexis Tomlin, C, Carolina Forest (Myrtle Beach), 6-0, Sr.

The state’s Class 5A Player of the Year, Tomlin averaged 20.4 points, 12.1 rebounds, 3.9 blocks, 2.8 assists and 2.4 steals a game in leading the Panthers (20-5) to the state quarterfinals.

Amari Young, F/C, North Augusta, 6-0, Sr.

The state’s Gatorade Player of the Year, the Old Dominion signee averaged 16.9 points, 10.3 rebounds, 6.0 steals and 3.4 assists per game in leading the Yellow Jackets (26-1) to their second straight Class 4A state title.

SECOND TEAM

Lawren Cook, F, Christ Church (Greenville), 6-0, Sr.

Star Ergle, G, Saluda, 5-6, Sr.

Loyal McQueen, G, Wilson (Florence), 5-7, So.

Olivia Thompson, G, Lexington, 5-7, Jr.

Ashley Williamson, G, Spring Valley (Columbia), 5-7, Jr.