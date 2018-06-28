2017-18 ALL-USA Tennessee Baseball Team

USA TODAY High School Sports is proud to announce the American Family Insurance ALL-USA Tennessee Baseball Team. Players were selected based on their athletic achievements from the 2017-18 season.

For the complete list of American Family Insurance ALL-USA state teams, click here.

COACH OF THE YEAR

Parker Holman, Rossview (Clarksville)

Holman guided the Hawks to what was not only their first state championship, but the first ever by any team from Montgomery County. Rossview (33-12) had never even reached the state tournament before, but it went 4-0 in this year’s Class AAA tourney, crushing Brentwood in the final, 11-1.

FIRST TEAM

Player of the Year

Ryan Weathers, P, Loretto, 6-2/220, Sr.

The Gatorade National Player of the Year was nearly unhittable as a senior, posting an 11-0 record with a 0.09 ERA and 148 strikeouts in 76 innings. Weathers also hit .434 with 31 runs scored and 26 RBI from the leadoff spot, and was drafted seventh overall in the MLB Draft by the San Diego Padres.

Caleb Pearson, P, Brentwood, 6-1/200, Sr.

Ethan Smith, P, Mount Juliet, 6-3/200, Sr.

Bryant Goolsby, C, Smith County (Carthage), 5-7/160, Sr.

Andrew Benefield, INF, Siegel (Murfreesboro), 6-3/195, Sr.

Parker Noland, INF, Farragut (Knoxville), 6-1/185, Jr.

John Rhodes, INF, Chattanooga Christian, 6-0/195, Jr.

Skyler Luna, INF, Clarksville, 5-10/160, Sr.

Elijah Pleasants, OF, Rossview (Clarksville), 6-4/175, Sr.

Robert Hassell, OF, Independence (Thompson’s Station), 6-2/180, So.

Ryder Green, OF, Karns (Knoxville), 6-2/195, Sr.

SECOND TEAM

Connor Shamblin, P, Briarcrest Christian (Eads), 6-2/205, Sr.

Jacob Tate, P, Christian Academy of Knoxville, 6-6/215, Jr.

Luke Murphy, P, East Robertson (Cross Plains), 6-4/170, Sr.

Hunter Goodman, C, Arlington, 6-2/215, Sr.

Noah Gent, INF, Grace Christian (Knoxville), 5-11/190, Jr.

Jake Rucker, INF, John Paul II (Hendersonville), 6-2/180, Sr.

Hunter Ensley, INF, Huntingdon, 6-1/175, So.

Travis Odom, INF, Christ Presbyterian (Nashville), 6-2/185, Jr.

Christian Scott, OF, Rossview (Clarksville), 5-11/155, Sr.

Eli Davis, OF, Brighton, 6-0/170, Sr.

C.J. Campbell, OF, Central Magnet (Murfreesboro), 6-0/225, Jr.