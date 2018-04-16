2017-18 ALL-USA Tennessee Boys Basketball Team

USA TODAY High School Sports is proud to announce the American Family Insurance ALL-USA Tennessee Boys Basketball Team. Players were selected based on their athletic achievements from the 2017-18 season.

COACH OF THE YEAR

Penny Hardaway, East (Memphis)

The largest basketball name in Memphis capped a memorable prep coaching career with a third consecutive Class AAA state title. Before leaving to become head coach at his alma mater, the University of Memphis, Hardaway led the Mustangs to a 31-3 season, which they capped with a 67-50 victory over Whitehaven in the state final.

FIRST TEAM

Player of the Year

James Wiseman, C, East (Memphis), 6-11/210, Jr.

Ranked by many as the nation’s top junior recruit, Wiseman averaged 18.5 points, 8.2 rebounds and 2.8 blocks after transferring in from the Ensworth School. A national USA TODAY ALL-USA Third Team selection, Wiseman helped East win its third straight Class AAA state title.

Keon Johnson, G/F, The Webb School (Bell Buckle), 6-5/180, So.

The Division II-A Mr. Basketball winner, Johnson averaged 25.6 points, 10.2 rebounds, 4.1 assists, 2.6 steals and 1.5 blocks a game.

Darius Garland, G, Brentwood Academy, 6-1/170, Sr.

A McDonald’s All-American and Division II-AA Mr. Basketball, the Vanderbilt-bound Garland averaged 27.6 points, 5.0 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 1.7 steals a game in leading the Eagles (25-5) to a fourth straight Division II-AA state title.

Tyler Harris, G, Cordova (Memphis), 5-9/150, Sr.

Harris averaged 30.4 points, 5.4 assists, 3.6 rebounds and 2.6 steals on his way to winning Class AAA Mr. Basketball.

Alex Lomax, G, East (Memphis), 6-0/170, Sr.

Lomax was the star of East’s run to a third straight Class AAA state championship, averaging 14.2 points, 5.2 rebounds, 7.0 assists and 3.2 steals per game.

SECOND TEAM

Junior Clay, G, McCallie (Chattanooga), 5-11/135, Sr.

Mark Freeman, G, Southwind (Memphis), 5-9/150, Sr.

Malik Riddle, G, Rossville Christian, 6-4/175, Sr.

Cedric Henderson Jr., F, Briarcrest Christian (Eads), 6-4, 190, Sr.

Chandler Lawson, F, East (Memphis), 6-7/190, Jr.