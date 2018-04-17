2017-18 ALL-USA Tennessee Girls Basketball Team

USA TODAY High School Sports is proud to announce the American Family Insurance ALL-USA Tennessee Girls Basketball Team. Players were selected based on their athletic achievements from the 2017-18 season.

COACH OF THE YEAR

Randy Coffman, Riverdale (Murfreesboro)

Coffman guided Riverdale to a 36-1 season that ended with its third straight Class AAA state championship. The Warriors finished the season ranked No. 2 in the USA TODAY’s Super 25.

FIRST TEAM

Player of the Year

Elizabeth Balogun, G/F, Hamilton Heights Christian (Chattanooga), 6-0, Sr.

The McDonald’s All-American received national ALL-USA First-Team honors after averaging 18.2 points, 4.7 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 2.2 steals and 1.3 blocks for the Hawks (26-3), ranked No. 11 in the USA TODAY Super 25 after reaching the GEICO Nationals final. Balogun will be playing at Georgia Tech in the fall.

Brinae Alexander, G, Riverdale (Murfreesboro), 5-9, Sr.

A Class AAA Miss Basketball finalist and Vanderbilt signee, Alexander averaged 18.1 points, 4.7 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 2.6 steals in leading Riverdale (36-1) to its third straight state title.

Elizabeth Dixon, F, Ridgeway (Memphis), 6-3, Sr.

A McDonald’s All-American and a Georgia Tech signee, Dixon was a Class AAA Miss Basketball finalist after averaging 24.6 points, 14.6 rebounds, 6.0 blocks, 1.9 assists and 1.9 steals per game for the Roadrunners.

Rhyne Howard, G, Bradley Central (Cleveland), 6-0, Sr.

The state’s Gatorade Player of the Year and Class AAA Miss Basketball, Howard averaged 22.2 points, 7.7 rebounds, 4.1 assists, 5.3 steals and 1.2 blocks per game in leading the Bears (33-1) to the Class AAA state semifinals.

Akira Levy, G, Upperman (Baxter), 5-7, Sr.

Tennessee’s Class AA Miss Basketball averaged 25.3 points, 9.4 assists and 4.8 steals, and hit the game-winning shot as time expired to clinch a second straight state title for the Lady Bees.

SECOND TEAM

Kamilla Cardoso, F/C, Hamilton Heights Christian (Chattanooga), 6-6, So.

Sydni Harvey, G, Brentwood Academy, 5-9, Sr.

Jayla Hemingway, G, Houston (Germantown), 5-10, Jr.

Treasure Hunt, G/F, Hamilton Heights Christian (Chattanooga), 5-11, So.

Jazmine Massengill, G, Hamilton Heights Christian (Chattanooga), 6-0, Sr.