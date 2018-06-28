2017-18 ALL-USA Texas Baseball Team

USA TODAY High School Sports is proud to announce the American Family Insurance ALL-USA Texas Baseball Team. Players were selected based on their athletic achievements from the 2017-18 season.

COACH OF THE YEAR

Steve Chapman, Calallen (Corpus Christi)

The ALL-USA Coach of the Year, Chapman won his 1,000th game this season, which makes him the only active coach in the Lone Star State with 1,000 wins. After going 29-10 this year, his overall record is 1,017-228-3 since taking over the program in 1983.

FIRST TEAM

Player of the Year

Jordan Groshans, INF, Magnolia, 6-3/178, Sr.

A member of the national ALL-USA Second Team, Groshans batted .444 with 11 home runs and 36 RBI. Previously a Kansas commit, he signed with the Toronto Blue Jays after being selected in the first round (12th overall) of the MLB Draft.

Jonathan Childress, P, Forney, 6-4/190, Sr.

Adam Kloffenstein, P, Magnolia, 6-5/243, Sr.

J.J. Goss, P, Cypress Ranch (Cypress), 6-1/170, Jr.

Dominic Tamez, C, Johnson (San Antonio), 5-10/195, Jr.

Brett Baty, INF, Lake Travis (Austin), 6-3/205, Jr.

Mateo Gil, INF, Timber Creek (Fort Worth), 6-2/190, Sr.

Bobby Witt Jr., INF, Heritage (Colleyville), 6-1/180, Jr.

Korey Holland, OF, Langham Creek (Houston), 5-11/170, Sr.

Max Marusak, OF, Amarillo, 6-0/175, Sr.

Adam Stephenson, OF, Carroll (Southlake), 6-1/170, Sr.

SECOND TEAM

Braxton Ashcraft, P, Robinson, 6-5/195, Sr.

Nicco Cole, P, Carroll (Southlake), 6-1/155, Sr.

Grayson Rodriguez, P, Central Heights (Nacogdoches), 6-5/220, Sr.

Jared Alvarez-Lopez, C, Cypress Ranch (Cypress), 5-11/190, Jr.

Derrick Cherry, INF, Goose Creek Memorial (Baytown), 6-2/185, Sr.

Maccoy Lopez, INF, Dallas Jesuit, 5-9/175, Sr.

Andy Martinez, INF, Mission, 5-7/155, Jr.

Cole Moore, INF, Georgetown, 6-2/218, Sr.

Porter Brown, OF, Reagan (San Antonio), 5-10/165, Sr.

Colton Cowser, OF, Cypress Ranch (Cypress), 6-3/183, Sr.

Rey Rey Mendoza, OF, Eagle Pass, 6-4/170, Jr.