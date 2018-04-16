2017-18 ALL-USA Texas Boys Basketball Team

USA TODAY High School Sports is proud to announce the American Family Insurance ALL-USA Texas Boys Basketball Team. Players were selected based on their athletic achievements from the 2017-18 season.

COACH OF THE YEAR

Jeff McCullough, Allen

The sixth-year head coach took over a program that hadn’t won a playoff game in three decades and built it into a Class 6A championship team. Allen (34-5) knocked off the top two ranked teams in the state in the postseason and edged Tompkins, 49-47, in the overtime finale.

FIRST TEAM

Player of the Year

Quentin Grimes, G, College Park (The Woodlands), 6-5/200, Sr.

The Kansas recruit capped his brilliant senior season with an appearance in the McDonald’s All-American Game. Also the state’s Gatorade Player of the Year, Grimes averaged 29.5 points, 8.6 rebounds and 4.9 assists per game.

Tyrese Maxey, G, South Garland, 6-3/185, Jr.

Maxey averaged 22.9 points, 7.7 rebounds and 3.7 assists to lead South Garland to the 6A semifinals, where he poured in a record-tying 46 points in an overtime loss.

RJ Hampton, G, Little Elm, 6-5/170, So.

A top five national recruit in the sophomore class, Hampton was unstoppable, recording 30.3 points, 8.8 rebounds and 6.0 assists on a nightly basis.

Greg Brown III, F, Vandegrift (Austin), 6-7/185, So.

A member of the U-16 National Team, Brown scored 27.4 points a night and grabbed 12.3 rebounds per contest.

Gerald Liddell, F, Steele (Cibolo), 6-7/180, Sr.

The future Texas Longhorn recorded 16.5 points, 8.7 rebounds and 1.5 blocks per game for the Knights (32-3).

SECOND TEAM

Grant Sherfield, G, North Crowley (Fort Worth), 6-2/170, Jr.

Kendric Davis, G, Sam Houston (Houston), 5-10/155, Sr.

Jamal Bieniemy, G, Tompkins (Katy), 6-3/170, Sr.

Drew Timme, F, Pearce (Richardson), 6-11/215, Jr.

Will Baker, C, Westlake (Austin), 6-11/225, Jr.