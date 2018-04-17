2017-18 ALL-USA Texas Girls Basketball Team

USA TODAY High School Sports is proud to announce the American Family Insurance ALL-USA Texas Girls Basketball Team. Players were selected based on their athletic achievements from the 2017-18 season.

COACH OF THE YEAR

Rodney Belcher, Plano

Belcher guided his team to a 35-6 record and the first state championship in school history. The Wildcats upset nationally-ranked, returning champ Duncanville to reach the state tournament for the first time in 18 years, then won a 62-58 nail-biter over Judson in the 6A title game.

FIRST TEAM

Player of the Year

Charli Collier, F, Barbers Hill (Mont Belvieu), 6-5, Sr.

A McDonald’s All-American and a finalist for the Naismith Award, Collier averaged 30.9 points, 11.5 rebounds, 2.3 steals, 2.2 blocks and 2.0 assists per game. Also a member of the U-17 National Team, Collier has committed to the University of Texas.

NaLyssa Smith, F, East Central (San Antonio), 6-3, Sr.

A Baylor commit and McDonald’s All-American, Smith posted 23.4 points, 13.7 rebounds and 3.0 blocks per game.

Queen Egbo, C, Fort Bend Travis (Richmond), 6-2, Sr.

A Baylor signee and another of the seven Texas players at the McDonald’s All-American Game, Egbo averaged 17.3 points, 12.4 rebounds, 5.0 blocks and 3.9 steals per game.

Cate Reese, C, Cypress Woods, 6-2, Sr.

Also a McDonald’s All-American, the Arizona-bound Reese had a spectacular senior season, averaging 30.8 points and 15.3 rebounds.

Zarielle Green, G, Duncanville, 6-0, Sr.

The Class 5A-6A Athlete of the year and a Tennessee recruit, Green averaged 15.5 points, 4.8 rebounds and 3.7 assists, earning a spot in the McDonald’s All-American Game.

SECOND TEAM

Sedona Prince, C, Liberty Hill, 6-7, Sr.

Jordan Merritt, F/G, Plano, 6-2, So.

Madison Williams, G/F, Trinity Valley (Fort Worth), 5-10, Sr.

Deja Kelly, G, Johnson (San Antonio), 5-8, So.

Nyah Green, G, Bishop Lynch (Dallas), 6-1, Jr.